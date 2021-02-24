Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor — Feb18-24

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The future of our kids

To the Editor:

The Mattituck School District is experiencing a decline in student population. Perfect fit for Shelter Island to consider transferring our secondary kids to Mattituck.

The opportunities and exposure to challenges academically, athletically and socially are numerous.

Just think: more kids equals academic challenges. More kids: athletic sports our kids can get involved in that were not possible, including soccer, lacrosse, wrestling, football, etc. More kids means everyone can find their place.

Many people have talked about this, so let’s let every taxpayer vote on this issue.

A ballot should be sent to every taxpayer by mail and vote on the future of our kids. The mascot was taken away, so time is marching on. Give these kids more.…..

M.E. Adipietro, Shelter Island

Celebrating together

To the Editor:

As we enjoy the endless winter, our eyes are also turning to summer sunsets and beach barbecues.

We are cautiously optimistic that 2021 will bring us all a chance to gather with family and friends. Although many things have changed, and some things may not look the same, our sense of community will always outlast our challenges. To that end, we will begin fundraising in earnest for the 2021 Shelter Island fireworks event so we can be prepared to light up the sky this year.

If this year is not meant to be, then the funds will go to an even bigger show in 2022.

As of now, we cannot confirm a show date or if they will go off at all. Our hope is that as the vaccine distribution continues, we start to see a light at the end of the quarantine tunnel. We can think of no better way to celebrate together than with one of the Island’s best traditions.

Until then, stay safe, shop locally and dream of your feet in the sand watching fireworks at Louis’ Beach.

BRETT SURERUS, Chairman, Shelter Island Fireworks Board of Directors