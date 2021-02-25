Ready, set, inoculate; town and school ready for vaccine distribution

Shelter Island School will be the on-Island site for inoculations against COVID-19 on Friday, Feb. 26 and Friday, March 19. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Approximately 500 Islanders will get their first COVID-19 inoculations Friday at Shelter Island School where the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is to be administered.

Town and school officials have been working in the past few days to get the approval for an on-Island administration of the vaccine and lining up appointments for people.

This round of inoculations will go only to Shelter Island residents, including seniors 65 and older, first responders, employees who work with the public, teachers, grocery store employees and restaurant staffs who are eligible and want the vaccine.

But if all of the people in those groups who want the vaccine get their shots, and it’s determined that the vials provide for more than 500 inoculations, Police Chief Jim Read has created a backup list, according to a discussion at Wednesday night’s Board of Education budget workshop.

People on the backup list are being told they don’t have a specific appointment yet, and may not get the shots Friday, but they could receive a call and told to be at the school within an hour’s notice.

Senior Center staffer Sara Mundy has been tracking the Island’s older population and said most expressed interest in getting the vaccine, while only a few hesitated and opted not to be vaccinated, according to the discussion.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital officials told Supervisor Gerry Siller late Tuesday that it could plan on Friday inoculations, although the official word wasn’t publicly announced until Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Josh Potter from the Medical Center will be assisting others from Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in administering vaccinations.

School maintenance staff will be assisting in ensuring that the areas where patients enter and get their shots is kept clean, and will be doing a thorough cleaning of the site before and after the vaccine is given.

Teachers and other staff are volunteering to help guide those coming to the school — particularly the frail elderly or people with disabilities who may need assistance getting from vehicles into the building.