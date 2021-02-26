Let the sun shine in: Town exploring solar power project

Joseph Finora. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Town Board is exploring the possibility of identifying sites for solar panels. In addition to the capped landfill at the Recycling Center, there’s a possibility of adding other public and private lands to an alternative energy development.

Town Engineer Joe Finora has been in touch with Southold Town about its 21 acres of land devoted to a solar power installation, as compared with only an estimated 3.8 acres that could be used at the Island’s Recycling Center. Land use at the Recycling Center could be compromised by a steep grade at the site that could limit usable space, Mr. Finora said.

In discussing the Recycling Center site, Town Board members quickly suggested trying to identify other sites on the Island — both those owned by the town and, perhaps, some privately owned that could provide larger acreage for solar panels. But the effort is both complex and challenging, Mr. Finora said.

Mr. Finora outlined two options, recommending further examination of the one Southold and other municipalities have selected, which is hiring a company to build the necessary infrastructure and operate the system.

Among advantages are a low up-front investment of time and resources; immediate revenue flowing from the land lease agreement with the company; and potential savings from reducing energy costs.

The developer of the system would bear the regulatory burden, arrange for a grid connection and avoid the town trying to enter the solar energy business.

Ultimately, Mr. Finora recommended continued discussions to examine the concept with an eye to:

• Possible regulatory conflicts

• Determination of project constraints in terms of what considerations are nonnegotiable and which are open to discussion

• Development of a request for proposals to build and operate such a system and determine what would be the best design.

The other option Mr. Finora suggested not to be pursued would have the town build and operate its own system. Upfront costs could be in the millions of dollars and the town would be barred from some tax incentives that a private company could receive. The town would also be assuming ongoing operating and maintenance costs.

There are challenges to using a capped landfill area for a solar system. On the positive side, land that is basically vacant and unused can be monetized. Another positive would be that a solar operation would provide integrity of the landfill cap, providing landfill maintenance.

But there’s a complex regulatory process, Mr. Finora said. Whether PSEG would encourage the effort is currently an unknown and there are landfill liability issues that could limit those interested in investing in a system, he said.

There would also be an onsite demand for power required for transmission, he said. And, of course, there would be engineering, procurement and construction costs.