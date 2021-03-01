Weather Service: Cool and damp Monday for Shelter Island

(Credit: Scott Feierstein)

The harbor seal, above on a rock off Reel Point — known as “Butters” by those who hike the beach and catch his act this time of year — was enjoying a spell of bright and dry weather over the weekend, something that’s been in short supply.

The start of the work week will be another cloudy and damp day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Monday morning will be overcast with rain likely before noon. The high temperature will be about 45 degrees, according to the NWS, with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph. Later in the day the wind picks up to 11 to 16 mph.

Monday night the NWS is calling for a chance of flurries and snow showers. The low temperature will be around 20 degrees. It will be a windy night, with the west wind at 17 to 26 mph, and gusting as high as 41 mph.