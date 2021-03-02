Police Reform team schedules listening session: Zoom session Wednesday night

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Islanders have had a lot to say about their views of the Police Department.

Nearly 600 people took the time to complete a survey that sought their opinions, according to Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams. She made the announcement Monday night during a meeting of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee that is considering police reforms in its document.

Results of the police survey are being compiled and will be reported shortly. But in the meantime, the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative will be hosting a public listening session hoping to hear from those who didn’t participate in the survey and those who did, but want to elaborate on their views.

As with all public meetings in this pandemic era, the session slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday will be via Zoom, both by video and phone teleconferencing.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

To participate, either email Ms. Brach-Williams at [email protected] or call 631-749-1166 to ensure a link will be received for a visual session, or a phone number to call into the session.

The session is meant to augment the survey and other outreach efforts as the committee pushes ahead with its effort to meet the state’s April 1 deadline for a report from municipalities across New York on efforts to improve police procedures and services.

From the outset, Police Chief Jim Read has maintained that, although not all concerns some other towns experience have been issues on Shelter Island, there is always room for improvement.

