Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb 23- March 2

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Marylou Kaler of Montauk was driving on North Ferry Road on Feb. 23 when she was stopped by police for driving with inadequate or no brake lights. She was also given a ticket for operating an uninspected vehicle.

On Feb. 25, Eric J. Nardo of Nesconset was driving on West Neck Road when he was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree — a misdemeanor. He was also given a summons for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Police conducted 10 traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement on Feb. 23, 24, 25 and 27 and March 1 in the Center, the Heights and Menantic, resulting in four tickets and three warnings.

Other reports

A caller reported fraudulent activity on his credit card on Feb. 24 for informational purposes.

A complainant told police on Feb. 24 that a person drove away without paying for gas in the Heights. A case of fraud was reported in the Center on the 25th. On the 26th, officers assisted the town and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital medical staff in administering 503 vaccinations at the Shelter Island School.

A caller told police on Feb. 26 that a person was yelling inside his vehicle on the South Ferry, getting ready to debark in North Haven. An officer spoke to the man who said he was just talking to a friend and there was no problem.

On Feb. 28, members of the Police Department, Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and Emergency Medical Service teams participated in ice rescue training.

The victim of a verbal domestic dispute in Cartwright phoned police on March 1.

An open door with the lights on was reported at the old Capitol One bank building in West Neck on March 1. The real estate agent said that a buyer was inside the building, but must have left.

In other incidents, police responded to five lost-and-found reports; fingerprinted an individual for employment purposes; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; helped two residents gain access to their residences; assisted five residents in their homes; and conducted two school crossings.

Alarms

A carbon monoxide alarm in Silver Beach was activated on Feb. 23 by a gas-powered tile saw. Also on the 23rd, The SIFD responded to a fire alarm in the Heights that was set off by a storage room heat sensor.

The SIFD also was on call for a carbon monoxide alarm in Menantic. They found a high level of carbon monoxide, aired out the basement and shut down the furnace.

Two fire alarms were set off in the Heights on Feb. 24 and 25. Both were false alarms due to ongoing construction. On Feb. 26, the SIFD answered a fire alarm call in Silver Beach, set off by a resident testing a new fireplace.

A person entered the wrong password, setting off a residential alarm in Menantic on Feb. 25.

On March 1, an alarm was activated when outside doors to a second floor Silver Beach bedroom were not securely latched and had blown open due to high winds.

Animal incidents

An elderly dog at large was reported in the middle of a West Neck road. An officer observed the dog walk into its residence. A rabbit with an injured leg was reported in Menantic. The area was searched by an animal control officer without success.

A dog at large in Hilo was called in but could not be located by an animal control officer.

A dead dolphin had washed up on a Menantic shore. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society contacted the DEC to see if they would remove the animal and perform a necropsy, which they agreed to do.

An injured cat was reported in Silver Beach.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 23, 24, 25 and 26.