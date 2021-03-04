Shelter Island calendar of events — March 4-10

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. NOTE: There will be no class on March 10.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

Bubble Paint – Take and Make. Ages 2-5. Pick up: Tuesday, March 2 to Saturday, March 6.

Prepare to make a beautiful mess using paint, water, and…a straw? Using a specially crafted technique passed down by infamous bubble-blowing fans, you can create super fun bubble art. Register at silibrary.org.

Paper Rainbows – Take and Make, Ages 6+. Pick up: Tuesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 13.

Using cotton balls and colored paper, create your own rainbow and then hang hearts or stars from it. Maybe you’ll even find a pot of gold under it for St. Patrick’s Day. Register at silibrary.org.

FAMILY PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Kahoot Quiz, Monthly Kahoot Quiz available March 2 – March 31. Register at silibrary.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

The Art of Frida Khalo – (Ages 12+), 4:30 p.m.

In honor of Women’s History Month, join artist and art educator Joyce Raymond as you celebrate the art of Mexico’s most famous female artist. Discover how she told the dramatic story of her life in amazing paintings. Then create your own picture story that tells a memory in your life in an imaginative way. Register at silibrary.org.

DIY – Bath Bombs – Take and Make. Pick up: Tuesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 13.

A family program: Bath bombs are the perfect recipe for these chilly winter days and surprisingly easy to make.

This kit contains everything you to get started making your own bath bombs, including your very own sphere mold.

You will need: almond oil, or melted coconut oil, coloring pigment (optional), and essential oils of your choice (optional).

Register at silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS FROM THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Friday Night Dialogue, 7 p.m.: Irish Story and Song with Jim Hawkins.

Storyteller Jim Hawkins brings decades of storytelling experience to this lively show featuring folktales, myths, legends, and personal stories of growing up in Ireland and in the Irish community in New York City. Register at silibrary.org.

This program is part of a series dedicated to Carol Galligan of Shelter Island and was made possible by a grant from the Banyan Tree Roots Foundation.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m.: “The Samurai’s Garden,” A young Chinese painter with tuberculosis spends a summer in coastal Japan that brings him strength and profound spiritual insights. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

All Things Bridgerton, 7 p.m.: If you watched this Regency romance, based on the books by Julia Quinn, and want to talk about it, join Erin Coughlin for a closer look at the cinematic world of Bridgerton. The costumes, the chemistry, the cast and more. visit silibrary.com to register. This is an East End Libraries event hosted by Westhampton Library.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, March 4, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, March 5, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Conversation Advisory Council, Monday, March 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, March 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

EMS Advisory Board, Tuesday, March 9, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, March 9, 7 to 8 p.m.