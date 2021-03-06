Shelter Island school marks 100th day: Highlight in a challenging year

First grade tie-dye boys, from left, Oscar Sheehan, Arthur Norris, Kenny Gurney, Sam Potter, Tate Shopkorn and Matteo Richstone. (Credit: Patricia Kreppein Goff)

Students and staff at Shelter Island School marked a happy milestone this week, observing the 100th day since school opened in the fall.

At that time, whether and how to reopen was the subject of careful deliberation by the superintendent and school board against the backdrop of monitoring the COVID infection rate in the region.

Dozens of parents were making the decision whether to stay on for the school year, rather than return to city homes after the summer. After being shut down since mid-March, the school was reopened in the wake of enhanced sanitation measures, social distancing and masking rules and monitoring of COVID cases.

First grade butterfly girls. From left, Sienna Choo, Freya Dollar, Adriana Campos, Sloane Katta, Kathy Torres and Brookelyn Gulluscio. (Credit: Natalie Regan)

In large part, the school year has rolled out successfully, with occasional closings to limit spread once new cases were reported.

For Superintendent Brian C. Doelger, Ed.D., the Feb. 24 observance was especially satisfying. “The 100th day has great significance for me this year,” he said. “I am so proud of our students, staff, and parents for making it this far in the school year.”

He pointed out how glad the school was to welcome so many new students and praised the teachers for carrying out a successful educational program in the midst of a pandemic. “I am very grateful to be in charge of a district where literally everyone has stepped up to provide a top-notch education for our kids,” he added. “I look forward to the last 80 days with great hope.”

Following up on the 100th day celebration, the school has been marking Spirit Week, perhaps displaying even more spirit than usual.

Monday was Pajama Day, followed by Twin Day, Meme Day, Throwback Thursday and Blue and Grey Day. If you see students in colorful or unusual garb this week, you might offer them an elbow bump to celebrate.