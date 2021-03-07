Cops and county investigating Island drug overdose

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Police Department and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the circumstances of a drug overdose at an Island residence on the morning of Friday, March 5.

According to the police, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services personnel were dispatched to the residence after a call that someone who lived there was unconscious and not breathing.

On arrival at 8:18 a.m., Moises C. Garcia, 41, was found in the basement, dead from an apparent overdose of fentanyl, an opioid narcotic.