Jake Card just misses in qualifying tournament: Shoots par with 17 birdies

Jay Card III (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Over 100 players teed it up on The Players course in Westin, Fla. last week to qualify for the Canadian PGA Mackenzie Tour.

This tour holds 12 events throughout the summer. Just one look at the scores will show you how difficult a task these guys signed up for.

Jay “Jake” Card III is representing us on pro tour and making Shelter Island proud.

Although he had another good performance, he fell a couple of shots short of qualifying. He shot par for the tournament and carded 17 birdies.

Called by many the finest golfer to come out of Shelter Island, Jake notched a significant victory recently to add to his many triumphs.

The PGA pro was declared co-champion of the Indian Spring Country Club (Fla.) with fellow pro Jeremy Gandon of France.

Last June, Jake broke the 18-hole record at his home course, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, shooting a sizzling 61, one shot better than the three-decades- old mark set by Rick Southwick.

The son of Jay Card Jr. and Judy Card, Jake’s is having a glittering career as an amateur golfer, at the top of the leader board in almost every tournament he entered.

Congratulations on another great performance, Jake, Shelter Island will keep rooting for you.