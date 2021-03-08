Springing to life at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm: Signs of new beginnings

SYLVESTER MANOR FARM PHOTO Seedlings hold the promise of spring. (Credit:Sylvester Farm )

Just when it seems like the gray bleakness of winter will never end, we only have to look as far as Sylvester Manor’s Educational Farm for evidence of the next season of renewal.

The Farm reported recently that the first seeds of 2021 will be planted in their greenhouse this week. The Farm’s 2020 team of apprentices Delaney Sondag, Alex Kuctha and Evan Feliciano are all returning, and Eva Nelson is joining them this year. The crew is already hard at work and expecting one more apprentice later this month.

The new Livestock Manager Yotum Almor is working on plans for this year. Chicken coop construction is underway and everyone’s excited for pigs to arrive in late March.

Although not much is visible from the outside, this month the Farm will be doing a lot of greenhouse seeding, pruning the blackberries, turning and spreading compost, beginning to terminate cover crops, infrastructure projects, installing a new deer fence and irrigation well, and more.

Soon the Windmill Field will start its transformation from yellow oats and peas (cover crops) to lush green with the first spring plantings of alliums, kale, Swiss chard, lettuces and peas.

Another sign of warmer and busier days ahead is the Farm’s call for “responsible young adults” (at least 18 years old) to work at the Summer Youth Program. Experience working with young children is preferred. This is a great opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience, enhance your resume and earn some money. The program runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 28 to Aug. 20.

All interested applicants should contact Tracy McCarthy at [email protected].