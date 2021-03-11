Real Estate Transfers: March 11, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 16-22, 2021.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Chadwick, S, to Levinson, William, 148 B N Ferry Rd (700-7-4-56), (R), $2,200,000

• Drake, C, to Daly, David, 33 New York Ave (700-7-5-1.1), (R), $885,000

• Pond, T & A, to LaTorre, Timothy, 6 W Thomas St (700-15-2-23), (R), $685,000

• Vapnek Living Trust to Kasowitz, Sheldon, 31 Westmoreland Dr (700-18-1-46.1), (R), $3,750,000

• Ben-Susan, P & J, to 23A South Midway LLC, 23A & 19 S Midway Rd (700-19-1-32.1), (V), $840,000

• Singleton, K & J, to Nespoulous, Michel, 22 Peconic Ave (700-21-1-20), (R), $3,600,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Manzi Homes East to Hinton, John, 95 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.27), (R), $499,900

• Stromstedt, S, to Jones Protection Trust, Priscilla, 88 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-47), (R), $540,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Gunn Properties LLC to CLJ Farms LLC, 190 Twomey Ave (600-100-2-2.3), (V), $735,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lamonica, J, to Campbell, Jeffrey, 990 Duck Pond Rd (1000-83-4-12), (R), $820,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Mysliborski Jr, M & R, to Tiliakos, Michael, 1500 Stars Rd (1000-22-4-14), (R), $765,000

• Neenan, K & K, to Psyllos, Christopher, 760 The Greenway (1000-30-2-39), (V), $299,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Oswald, RB, to Carney, James, 1852 Equestrian Ave (1000-9-6-3), (R), $650,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Mancini, J, to Nakahara, Brian, 1825 McCann Ln (1000-33-3-40.2), (R), $794,000

• Spinozzi, M, & Hill, L, to Divello, Jonathan, 255 Corwin St (1000-48-1-44.2), (R), $396,999

• 5 Pheasant Ln Shelter to Sbarra, Joseph, 621 Main St (1001-2-6-49.4), (R), $900,000

• Rubys Cove LLC to 151 Bay Avenue Property, 151 Bay Ave (1001-5-3-5), (R), $1,350,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Yeomans, R & G Trusts, to Vecchione, Natal, 160 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.57), (R), $529,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Piscopio, A & A, to Tuffy, Thomas & Kathryn, 4175 Great Peconic Bay Bl (1000-128-3-14), (R), $432,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Bedrick, E & D, to Gonzalez II, Mario, 980 Greton Ct (1000-107-2-3.5), (R), $1,176,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Chapman, J & W Trust to O’Day, David, 2700 Arrowhead Ln (1000-98-2-20.1), (R), $1,950,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Montgomery, K, to Jones, Daniel, 517 Hartmann’s Farm Rd (600-18-3-2), (R), $605,000

• D’Angelo, M, to Burkowsky, Lawrence, 33 Summerfield Ln N (600-45.1-1-33), (R), $425,000

• Butler, M & M, to Gutierrez & Vasquez, Carlos & Irrma, 243 Arrowhead Ave (600-64-2-7.26), (R), $420,240

• Tarra Development Co to Biedrzycki, Adam, Ellen St (lot 2) (600-65-1-29.70), (V), $155,000

• Michalecko, M, by Adm to Crabb, Thomas, 496 Elton St (600-106-3-26), (R), $187,500

• Martin & Barbara Trust to Whitehead, Kerri, 21 Further Ln (600-111-3-11), (R), $262,500

• Chojnowski Chojnowska to Viteri-Calle, Juan, 356 Marcy Ave (600-123-4-26), (R), $375,000

• Anderson, B, to 240 W. Main St LLC, 240 W Main St (600-128-3-30), (C), $875,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Benfield, E Trust to Pelton, Brent, 50 Blue Marlin Dr (1000-56-7-19), (R), $1,425,000

• Clark, L, by Executor to Reynolds, Brian, 10005 Soundview Ave (1000-59-2-6), (R), $625,000

• Levas, C & J, to Buono, Luigi, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 15B (1000-63.1-1-22), (R), $425,000

• Izzo, G Trust to McGowan, Lois, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 16E (1000-63.1-1-30), (R), $511,575

• Pascoe, D & B to Main Road Realty Group, 51100 Route 25 (1000-70-2-7), (R), $600,000

• FHP Enterprises Inc to Kwatra, Shivin, 2865 S Harbor Rd (1000-78-3-3), (R), $655,000

• Reese Jr, H, to Peconic Land Trust, Inc, 8360 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-7-55), (V), $1,700,000

• Gazza, D, to Lot 3.1 Ourdreamisle, BBG, 2710 Cedar Beach Rd (1000-91-1-3.1), (R), $545,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Perrone, C, to Manzi Homes East LLC, 1559 Wading River Mnrvll Rd (600-96-1-8.8), (V), $185,000

• Baas, W & D, to Darragh, Ryan, 44 Maidstone Ln (600-115-1-10.5), (R), $895,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)