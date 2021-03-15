Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Czeladko, Josephson

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Regina Czeladko

Regina Czeladko of Shelter Island died at home on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was 77 years old. Arrangements are in the care of The Shelter Island Funeral Home.

Mark Alan Josephson

Mark Alan Josephson of New York City and Shelter Island passed away suddenly on March 2 at age 65.

Raised in New York City, Mark attended Ethical Culture Fieldston School and graduated with an M.A. from Brown University. His passion for music led him to his first position in the industry as a free-lance music reviewer for the Soho News and the Village Voice. His first official job was promoting college and alternative radio stations for RCA Records.

In 1979, Mark founded Rockpool Promotions, which he ran from his Lower East Side apartment. Shortly thereafter, together with co-founders Tom Silverman, Danny Heaps, Joel Webber and Scott Anderson, Mark launched the pioneering New Music Seminar (NMS). Most recently, he was executive director at the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, N.J.

Mark never missed an opportunity to connect people in the business, facilitating professional networking throughout his influential career. He loved to share his music, curating, copying and gifting from his vast personal collection. Endowed with an unusually brilliant mind, and a sharp and entertaining wit, his family said, he was a lifelong voracious reader, fascinated by history of any kind.

Mark first came to Shelter Island as a 4-year-old in 1959, and his love affair with the Island endured until his death. He greatly enjoyed time spent here with his many friends. Mark is pre-deceased by his mother Elizabeth Ann Josephson. He is survived by his father, Jack Josephson, his step-mother, Magda Saleh, his brother Paul and sister Eve. He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and associates, and sorely missed.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ACLU – an organization Mark believed in and supported — at aclu.org.

Further information on Mark’s seminal career may be found at deadline.com/2021/03/mark-josephson-dies-new-music-seminar-cofounder-1234706238/

//t2conline.com/thomas-silverman-from-tommy-boy-entertaiment-on-the-passing-of-the-new-music-seminars-mark-josephson/