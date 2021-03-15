The Shelter Island Public Library’s staff wants to hear from you

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Before there were surveys relating to the drafting of a new Comprehensive Plan and Police Reform and Reinvention, the Shelter Island Public Library launched its own survey. Since mid-January it’s been seeking reactions from patrons on what they would like to see in improvements or new programs.

The survey remains open until the end of this month and is available on the library’s website — silibrary.org — and hard copies can be obtained at the library.

To date, 112 people have taken the survey, most online, but 20 filed hard copies that are available at the library for anyone preferring not to take an online survey, Director Terry Lucas said.

Questions include how people use the library — everything from borrowing books or other materials, digital downloads, use of the website, programs live or during the pandemic via Zoom.

As for programs, the staff wants to know what you prefer — author visits, book discussions, craft sessions, lectures, instructional sessions on technology, programs for teens and younger children, music and/or career services.

Responses reviewed to date contained praise for the efforts the library staff has made in keeping services flowing despite the pandemic. But there have also been suggestions for some new programs and activities, Ms. Lucas said.

Take the survey, your library staff will love to hear from you.