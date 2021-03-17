Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 10-16

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Barbara E. Debevoise of Shelter Island was driving on New York Avenue on March 11 when she was given a ticket by police for operating a vehicle with the driver’s side view obstructed.

On March 12, James D. Dougherty of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Police conducted 16 traffic, radar and distracted driving stops between March 9 and 15 in the Center, the Heights and Menantic, resulting in two tickets and 12 warnings.

Accidents

Sean R. Charters of Greenport was driving south on South Ferry Road on March 15 when a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting the front driver’s side of his vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000; no injuries were reported.

Other reports

A front door alarm was activated on March 9 in Menantic; an officer found the residence to be secure.

A caller reported an EZPASS problem with an account on March 9 for information purposes.

On March 10, a dog at large was reported in the Center; the area was canvassed with negative results. On that date, police also investigated the possibility of illegal activity in a Center woods.

Multiple scam phone calls were reported to police on March 11; the caller was advised to contact the phone provider about blocking unsolicited calls.

On the same day, a Hay Beach resident told police about hearing banging noises outside her house. Officers checked the residence with negative results.

The next day, a caller told police that a person had attempted several times to have a conversation in public that made the caller feel uneasy. Police contacted the person and advised her to avoid any further contact.

Also on the 12th, two youths were seen on camera entering a Tarkettle property to access a bulkhead. The caller did not wish to press charges but wanted the youths advised to stay off his property,

A social security scam was reported on the 12th for information purposes.

Personnel at a Center store reported a person putting an item into his backpack and attempting to leave without paying. The item was subsequently paid for and the store owner declined to prosecute.

On March 13, a dead seal pup was reported on Ram Island. An animal control officer contacted the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, as advised by the DEC, and officers assisted with transporting the seal for a necropsy.

The same day, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a small back porch and shingle siding fire in the Center. The resident explained that she had thrown an old incense candle out on the porch and it had immediately caught fire.

Also on the 13th, police were informed that two garbage bags had been found on a Center property, with envelopes addressed to a neighbor inside. The caller took the garbage to the Recycling Center, and an officer interviewed the neighbor who said he had left the garbage outside his front door and that the high winds must have blown it across the roadway. He was advised about local and state littering laws.

A caller asked police on March 14 to assist in the return of a bicycle; the person involved said the bicycle would be dropped off that day or the next.

The same day, a Menantic caller reported on an unwanted conversation that made her uneasy. Police advised the subject to avoid any further contact with the caller.

Also on the 14th, a floating dock was reported drifting in West Neck Harbor; a marine unit secured it at a Montclair town landing until the owner could be identified.

Police were informed of an easement dispute in the Center on March 15. The complainant was concerned that medical emergency vehicles would be unable to access the easement.

In other reports during the week, police unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside, responded to a lost and found report and attended anti-bias training in Brentwood.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 11 and 14 and two cases to Southampton Hospital on March 11 and 13.