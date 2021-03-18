Shelter Island calendar of events: March 18-24

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

Mini Zen Garden – Teen Craft – Take and Make Pick up: Tuesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 20. Using popsicle sticks, you can design your own zen garden. A fantastic tool to help with mindfulness and serenity. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Beginner’s Chess – A Virtual Program for All Ages, 4 p.m. Interested in chess but don’t know the first thing about it? Then this intro class is perfect for you. In this Zoom class we will go over the very basics of chess, including the pieces, the board, and a few introductory notes of importance. Ideal if you don’t know a single thing about chess but you want to. visit silibrary.org to register

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Painted Rocks

Pick up: Tuesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 27. A craft for all ages. Using paint, you can create masterful pieces of art on some of Shelter Island’s very own found rocks. The ideas are limitless and they’re perfect for hiding around the yard or decorating your room. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FAMILY PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Kahoot Quiz, Monthly Kahoot Quiz available March 2 – March 31. Register at silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Spice Club – Shichimi Togarashi

Pick up: Tuesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 20 Zoom Meeting: Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. Spice up your life — pick up a spice sample and a few recipes at the library, then share your cooking experience on Zoom.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Friday Night Dialogue: Cruising Classic Movies, 7:00 p.m., with John Di Leo.

For those longing to get away, how about a virtual vacation with major stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age? Savor the sheer escapism of big-screen entertainments set aboard ocean liners and join some of our beloved superstars as they sail the seas and find laughs, romance, even song and dance, along the way. Visit silibrary.org to register for this Zoom event.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Shakespeare in Community – King Henry VIII, 12:30 p.m. This is the story of Henry VIII’s decision to divorce his long-time first wife, Katherine and to marry Anne Boleyn. Visit silibrary.org for Zoom link.

Trollope Book Club – Framley Parsonage, 2 p.m. Like much fiction of 19th century England, Framley Parsonage – the fourth of Trollope’s engrossing Barsetshire novels – concerns property, status, family, and the conventions. In it, Trollope captures the essence of Victorian England. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Mystery Book Club – An Unsuitable Job for a Woman, 5 p.m. Introducing bestselling mystery author P.D. James’ courageous but vulnerable young detective, Cordelia Gray, in a “top-rated puzzle of peril that holds you all the way” (New York Times). Visit silibrary.org to register for this Zoom event.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Club, 5:30 p.m. Let’s talk about what we’re reading, what we want to read, what we’ve loved, what we’ve hated, how COVID-19 has affected our reading, and anything else at all with Poppy Johnson of Floyd Memorial Library, Jocelyn Ozolins of Shelter Island, and your fellow bibliophiles from Greenport and Shelter Island. Visit silibrary.org to register for this Zoom event.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, March 18, 4 to 5 p.m. email: [email protected] for zoom link

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, March 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

Comprehensive Plan Visioning Workshop #1, Thursday, March 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, March 23, 1 to 3 p.m,

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, March 24, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Shelter Island Fire District Monthly meeting, Monday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.