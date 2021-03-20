Education Foundation Accepting Applications: Grants Available Spring Cycle 2021

The Shelter Island Education Foundation (SIEF) has opened its spring cycle for grant requests. SIEF accepts grant requests twice annually from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for grants are available as of Monday, March 15, 2021 in both Spanish and English at shelterislandedfoundation.org. and on the school’s website. Please fill out the application online, save it as a PDF and send it via email. Applications are due by April 9, 2021 at 3 p.m. They must be sent to [email protected], with a copy sent to the student’s school administrator.

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation pursues, creates and provides excellent educational opportunities that enhance, inspire and broaden the horizons of our children and the community.

The Foundation seeks to go beyond the boundaries of local school district budgetary obligations and geographic isolation, augmenting the resources of individual teachers, family and community, and nourishing our unique island heritage.

In examining the many possibilities for enrichment opportunities, the Foundation is focused on those areas that help our children chart a productive course from their own abundant shores to the boundless world of knowledge and understanding.