Rams’ Head Inn has been sold: Owners write Reporter and community with the news

The Ram’s Head Inn. (Reporter file photo)

Mixed emotions

To the Editor:

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Shelter Island and beyond, for their love and support of the Ram’s Head Inn during these past 41 years. It is with very much mixed emotions that, as of this past Thursday, we have passed the stewardship of the Inn on to a new curator.

While it is hard to believe that 41 years could have passed so quickly, we had made the decision that the time had come for us to part ways.

The Inn has been as much a part of our family as it has been of Shelter Island in general. Our children literally grew up there as did we. We will always cherish those memories as will the countless number of others who shared special moments with us.

The Inn for it’s part, while getting some upgrades, will remain essentially as it has been and will be ready to welcome all of you for another new season as it has done for over 90 years. The new owner is anxious to meet all of you and veteran staff members are looking forward to seeing you all again.

We again want to thank you for these wonderful years and hope that we will still be able to see one another at the Ram’s Head Inn in years to come.

Best wishes for the future.

JAMES and LINDA EKLUND, Shelter Island

Editor’s note: The Reporter will have a full story on the sale of the Inn on our website and in next week’s Reporter.