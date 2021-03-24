Deer & Tick survey launched by committee: All invited to participate

A lone star tick. (Courtesy photo)

Town Deer & Tick Committee member Julia Weisenberg has announced a survey for residents and Island visitors to take, presented by the educational subcommittee of the committee.

“This will be a great help to a new approach and new community presence we are working on,” Ms. Weisenberg said.

The survey can be accessed by clicking on this link — : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOip09Vn4DMYUEdsBjUY0HnfyT1OnZDqzi3xJTvoHCa_tF0A/viewform — answering questions and then hitting “submit” at the bottom.

People can also email Ms. Weisenberg at [email protected] with any questions.