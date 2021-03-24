Shelter Island Police Department blotter — March 17-23

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Maira C. Miralles Lozada of East Hampton was driving on New York Avenue on March 17 when she was stopped by police and ticketed for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Police conducted 14 traffic, distracted driving and radar enforcement stops on March 16, 17, 18, 21 and 22 in the Center, the Heights, Menantic and Cartwright, resulting in 11 warnings and one ticket. A parking ticket was also issued in the Heights on March 22.

Accidents

William C. Cooper of Amityville was driving south on North Ferry Road on March 20 when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front quarter panel.

Other reports

A commercial alarm in the Center on March 16 was caused by a person who was too slow in entering the code; there was no emergency.

Also on the 16th, a woman reported receiving several scam emails that she delated. She was advised to block the senders and to place a fraud alert with three major U.S. credit reporting agencies if she believed her identity had been stolen.

On the 18th, police investigated a call that someone had entered a West Neck property and damaged a utility tent.

A North Ferry employee reported seeing on March 19 a bright flash, possibly from a transformer in the Heights area. Police canvassed the area with negative results and noted that there were no power outages in the vicinity.

While on patrol on March 20, an officer noted low-hanging wires from a pole in Menantic; PSEG was notified. Also on that date, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an activated second-floor smoke detector in a West Neck residence. There were no problems and the owner was advised to have the alarm company check the detectors.

A North Ferry employee reported on March 20 that packages had been left at the terminal and had not been picked up. The owner was notified and the packages retrieved.

On March 21, a caller complained that a Heights owner was clearing property in violation of a Heights Property Owners Corporation policy. An officer, while not having the authority to enforce an HPOC policy, spoke to the owner who will follow up with the Heights.

The next day, police investigated a report of a possible open burn in Menantic — a town code violation. The area was canvassed and the complaint was determined to be unfounded.

In other reports during the week, police assisted two residents in their homes, responded to three lost and found reports, investigated an open 911 call, opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside and assisted with the Island’s Covid vaccinations at the school.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 17, 19 and 21. A fifth case was treated at home on March 18 and transportation refused.