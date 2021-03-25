Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: March 25-April 6

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

MARCH 23 – 27

Painted Rocks

Pick up: Tuesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 27. A craft for all ages. Using paint, you can create masterful pieces of art on some of Shelter Island’s very own found rocks. The ideas are limitless and they’re perfect for hiding around the yard or decorating your room. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

Healthy Habits for Your Future Self (14+), 4:30 p.m. Join Peter Colon on Zoom as he breaks down the habit-building process and highlights specific habits that everyone can benefit from.

He’ll address problems such as stress and procrastination and will show how good habits can help combat life’s issues of today. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FAMILY PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

MARCH 2 – 31

Kahoot Quiz, Monthly Kahoot Quiz available March 2 – March 31. Register at silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

MONDAY, MARCH 29

Crushing Your Goals with Healthy Habits, 5:30 p.m. In this program, life coach Peter Colon will be breaking down the habit-building process in a clear and captivating way while also shedding light on the common setbacks most people face. Visit silibrary.org to register for this Zoom event.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Composting 101, 4 to 5 p.m. Composting is an easy, cost-efficient method of reusing yard and food waste. Join Delaney Sondag, Compost Manager of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, to find out about Sylvester Manor’s composting program and the compost-making process in general. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

Shelter Island Book Club: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, 4:30 p.m. The Vignes twin sisters will always be identical. But after growing up together in a small, southern black community and running away at age sixteen, it’s not just the shape of their daily lives that is different as adults, it’s everything: their families, their communities, their racial identities.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, March 25, 7 to 8 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, March 26, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, March 30, 1 to 3 p.m.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, April 1, 6 to 7 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED, Friday, April 2

WMAC, Monday, April 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, Monday, April 5, 7 to 9 p.m.

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Tuesday, April 6, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, April 6, 1 to 3 p.m.

Deer & Tick Committee, Wednesday, April 7, 10 to 11 a.m.