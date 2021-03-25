Weather permitting, asphalt work to close Heights street Friday

Stella Lagudis, executive director of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Weather permitting, Corazzini Asphalt will be in the Heights on Friday, March 26, to repair the patch of asphalt on Clinton Avenue in Shelter Island Heights.

The repair work is anticipated to take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. During that period, Clinton Avenue will be completely closed to traffic that will be detoured to Chase Avenue and then northbound on Grand, which will be temporarily allow two way traffic.

Some parking spaces at the corner of Grand and Chase will also be closed to allow for the wide turning radius of trucks.

Shelter Island Police have been informed of the changes, as have the Emergency Medical Services and Fire Departments, Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis said. She requests drivers to allow extra time if heading off-Island.