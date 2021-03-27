Oscar nominees available online: Documentaries screened by local festival

A film still from “The Mole Agent,” one of the five Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Feature, which was shown at Hamptons Doc Fest last December. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Of the five Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Feature, one of the films — “The Mole Agent” — was picked to be shown in the Hamptons Doc festival last December.

“Hamptons Doc Fest warmly congratulates the five Oscar nominees for Best Documentary,” said Hamptons Doc Fest founder/executive director Jacqui Lofaro.

Go to the Hamptons Doc Fest website at hamptonsdocfest.com to learn how to screen them on various platforms. You’ll have the opportunity to watch them before the winner is announced at the Oscars broadcast on April 25.

The five nominees, publicized on Monday, March 15, by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, are:

• “Collective” (109 min.), directed by Alexander Nanau, an investigation into Romania’s notorious health care system, in the wake of a fire that brought down the government.

• “Crip Camp” (108 min.), directed by James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham, about a ramshackle camp in the Catskills for teenagers with disabilities, that launched the disability rights movement.

• “The Mole Agent” (84 min.), directed by Maite Alberdi, about an 83-year-old man hired to become a resident “mole” inside a Chilean nursing home.

• “My Octopus Teacher” (90 min.), directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, about an octopus in the South African kelp forest that helps a free-diver connect with life both above and below the surface.

• “Time” (81 min.), directed by Garrett Bradley, about a woman who fights for the release of her husband while he serves a 60-year sentence for a bank robbery they both committed in the early 1990’s.

The Hamptons Doc Fest traditionally introduces the best of the documentary genre to audiences on the East End for five days each December in Sag Harbor. Because of COVID restrictions, the documentaries have been made available for online viewing.

The festival has expanded beyond its signature December film festival to become a year-round arts organization providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers and offers screenings for local communities and schools to experience the art of visual storytelling.

Hamptons Doc Fest will also be presenting a virtual screening of the acclaimed documentary “Acas, My Home,” as part of Thaw Fest, an annual program from the Hamptons Arts Network, which is 21 non-profit organizations working together to promote and perpetuate art and culture in the Hamptons.

Filmmaker Radu Ciorniciuc offers viewers, in his feature debut, a compelling tale of an impoverished family living on the fringes of society in Romania.

In the wilderness of the Bucharest Delta, an abandoned water reservoir just outside the bustling metropolis, the Enache family lived in perfect harmony with nature for two decades, sleeping in a hut on the lakeshore, catching fish barehanded, and following the rhythm of the seasons.

When this area is transformed into a public national park, they are forced to leave behind their unconventional life and move to the city, where fishing rods are replaced by smartphones and idle afternoons are now spent in classrooms.

As the family struggles to conform to modern civilization and maintain their connection to each other and themselves, they each begin to question their place in the world and what their future might be. The film can be accessed online at the hamptonsdocfest.com website. A $10 fee makes the film available for five days, on the site or one of several viewing platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.