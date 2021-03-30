New owner opening Ram’s Head Friday

The Ram’s Head Inn. (Reporter file photo)

The Ram’s Head Inn is opening Friday under a new owner, Aandrea Carter of Sag Harbor.

Purchased two weeks ago from Linda and James Eklund, Ms. Carter said the venerable and iconic restaurant and hotel is undergoing updates and transitions as she and her team work toward an official grand opening later this spring.

The new owner said that the opening this weekend “is to honor the long running tradition for many Island families of Easter at the Ram’s Head.”

A special Easter menu will be offered on Sunday.

The Reporter will have more on the sale and the long stewardship of the Ram’s Head by the Eklund’s next week.