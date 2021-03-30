Update: Chief Read says Shelter Island vaccination date set for the school not a done deal

(Credit: Tara Smith)

It looks hopeful, although not yet positive, that Shelter Island will offer another round of COVID-19 vaccinations, this time with the Moderna vaccine, at Shelter island School on Wednesday, April 7 with a second shot expected on May 5.

That was the word from the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session with Police Chief Jim Read simply cautioning that he is slated to speak with Stony Brook University Medical Center officials this week to get confirmation.

Residents are being asked to check the town website. Assuming it’s a go for April 7, they can register themselves online. The only residents who will be contacted directly by town officials will be seniors who are already on the list bur weren’t able to get their vaccinations at the last round of on-Island inoculations.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said it’s vital for others to register themselves since there are simply not enough town workers to handle the number of people still in need of the vaccine.

Despite a bit of feed back from some parents complaining about Shelter Island School having to arrange for distance learning on the days of the inoculations last time, Chief Read said the school building is the only place large enough to accommodate patients. At the same time, Mr Siller said he will explore a slight possibility that the gymnasium where the inoculations are administered might be able to be closed to students who still could occupy other rooms in the building.

Parents were sent a letter Tuesday from Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., informing them of the plans for the virtual learning days.

Mr. Doelger credited Mr. Siller, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Chief Read, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), the Board of Education and Stony Brook officials with making the second round of vaccinations on the Island possible.

He pledged to list registration information on the school website, this time with the Moderna vaccine, as soon as the dates are confirmed.

The town is hoping to be able to re-establish the Senior Circle lunches at the Senior Center and the congregate lunches on Mondays and Fridays at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church by next week, but only those who are fully vaccinated and have passed the waiting period after the second inoculation would be eligible to attend.

Organizers of the annual 10K will be invited to the April 6 Town Board work session to discuss their thoughts about organizing the race this year. As previously announced, the Fire Department Auxiliary has canceled the Easter Egg Hunt for this year but are exploring the possibility of offering something in its place, Mr. Siller said.

He also said that while the Memorial Day Parade is canceled, plans are being formulated for a service to honor those who have sacrificed their lives in military service through various wars.