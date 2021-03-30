Venison available at recycling center and virtual cooking lesson set for Wednesday

(Credit: Don Bindler)

Venison is available at the refrigerated unit at the town Recycling Center, and if you want to know how to cook it, the town has you covered.

A Wednesday evening virtual cooking class will be given by chef extraordinaire Shane Hunter of Hunter Catering in Melbourne, Australia, providing viewers with the best preparation method for your meat.

The program Wednesday is at 7 p.m. and can be accessed via ZOOM at https://zoom.us/j/4954930885?pwd=czhmY1UrOVVQL0k4b2ZmcUtUY2NYdz09.

The meeting ID, should you need to use it, is 495 493 088.

The lesson can also be accessed on a smartphone by dialing 1-646-558-8656 US –New York where you can enter the meeting ID: 495 493 0885 and passcode 0724512.