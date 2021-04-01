Real Estate Transfers: April 1, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 6-12, 2021.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Feinman, S & M, to Rush, Daniell, 13 Primrose Pl (700-3-2-37), (R), $980,000

• Trynin, N Trust to Coppens, Bradley, 32 Little Ram Isla (700-9-3-30), (R), $3,100,000

• GYL Inc to Aufrichtig, Sheryl, 13 Sunshine Rd (700-19-1-70.2), (R), $1,400,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Hansen-Johnson, L, to Miller, Bonnie, 21 Victor St (600-85-2-55), (R), $419,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Serkes, T & T, to Landman, Rona, 34 Warner Ct (600-11-2-5), (R), $2,200,000

• Cepeda, O, to Ellis, Annette, 3104 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-156), (R), $464,999

• Manzi Homes to Carrera, Karen, 61 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.25), (R), $549,900

CALVERTON (11933)

• Danowski, A, by Executor to Constandy, Nicholas, 61 Private Rd (600-144-1-26.1), (R), $350,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Duck Pond Road Assocs to Duck Duck Juice LLC, 9495 Oregon Rd (1000-83-1-32.3), (V), $3,000,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Catapano, Michael, Harvest Pointe, Home 69 (1000-102.1-1-37), (R), $732,920

• Bozuhoski, V to Shah, Jesal, 1435 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.28), (R), $846,000

• Meyer, M to Pitaro, Gregory, 2465 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-8-6.1), (R), $815,000

• Donahue, J & C, to Farley, Lance, 105 Fleetwood Rd (1000-137-4-8), (R), $705,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Delia Sr, J & E, to Carballo, Eduardo, 124 Nassau St (900-145-1-7), (R), $365,000

• Openhowski, K, to Niewadomski, James, 40 Lakeview Dr (900-163-2-3), (R), $420,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 247 AP LLC to Codjoe, Paul, 430 Snug Harbor Rd (1000-35-5-32), (R), $1,565,000

• Doroski Jr, J & G & G, to Mariotz, John, 595 Middleton Rd (1000-40-5-15), (R), $560,000

• Abel, H & L to Zeiders, Duncan, 21 Stirling Cove (1001-3.1-1-21), (C), $916,500

• Schiavoni, T, by Admr to Feeley, Patricia, 434 Sixth St (1001-6-3-8), (R), $500,000

• Sacks, M, & Zemsky, D, to Ciompi, Christopher, 153 Fifth St (1001-7-4-12), (R), $900,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Courtney, L, to Scott, Christopher, 12 Herricks Ln (600-48-2-7.2), (R), $497,500

• Kuhlmann, E, to Burman, Benjamin, 25 Circle Dr (600-68-4-23), (R), $469,000

• Cummings, B & K, to 34 Hempstead Ave Building, 48 Williamson Ln (600-70-3-1), (R), $529,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Pileski, K Trust to Schultz, Kristin, 905 Bayer Rd (1000-107-9-24), (R), $499,000

• Horne, A & Hill, C, to Goldstein, Lance, 590 Sunset Ave (1000-115-3-3), (R), $650,000

• Mule, L, & Wolf, T & A, to Kovar, Rachel, 1295 Sigsbee Rd (1000-144-2-5), (R), $430,000

ORIENT (11957)

• McArthur, J & F, to CJB Florida Partners LLC, 223 Tabor Rd (1000-18-5-13.7), (R), $1,550,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Librera, A, to Torres, Raul, 75 Eight Bells Rd (600-13-2-18), (R), $314,150

• Jackson Jr, T, to LJ’s Acquisition Group LLC, 28 Oakland Dr N (600-65-2-9), (R), $212,000

• Norton, E & A Trust to Lepkanich, Chase, 18 Kensington Ct, Unit 18 (600-82.5-2-10), (C), $467,500

• Freeborn/Rausch, C to Llamas Carrillo, Leonzo, 1464 Roanoke Ave (600-83-1-8), (R), $435,000

• AFM Realty Huntington to Duck Pond Homes LLC, 43 Forest&lots17,39,45&47 (600-85-1-10.5), (V), $416,250

• Garasimyuk, M to Suchiite, Melvin, 1036 West St (600-124-1-30), (R), $315,000

• The Simple Table LLC to Shreeji Riverhead LLC, 305 W Main St (600-128-3-48), (C), $360,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Feinman, S & M, to Rush, Daniell, 13 Primrose Pl (700-3-2-37), (R), $980,000

• Trynin, N Trust to Coppens, Bradley, 32 Little Ram Isla (700-9-3-30), (R), $3,100,000

• GYL Inc to Aufrichtig, Sheryl, 13 Sunshine Rd (700-19-1-70.2), (R), $1,400,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Hasbrouck Jr, E & M, to 622 Church Lane LLC, 160 Cottage Pl (1000-62-3-13), (R), $582,500

• Novick, B & S, to Roselli Revocable Trust, 695 Town Harbor Ln (1000-63-4-9), (R), $1,350,000

• Novick, B & S, to Roselli, Lisa, 795 Town Harbor Ln (1000-63-4-10), (V), $425,000

• Zeneski, P & L, to Von Feldt, Brandon, 365 Jasmine Ln (1000-70-1-6.3), (R), $625,000

• Fannie Mae to McVetty, Michael, 340 Pine Ave (1000-77-3-26), (R), $590,352

• Baktidy, T & S, to Gittler, Jeremy, 2120 Brigantine Dr (1000-79-4-22), (R), $935,000

• Bayhaven Properties to Southworth, Devaraj, 305 Bay Haven Ln (1000-88-4-29), (R), $739,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)