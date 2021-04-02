COVID inoculation event to open at school Wednesday: Registration forms are on town and school websites

(Credit: Scott Heins/Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

Islanders who have not yet received COVID-19 vaccines will have a chance for the first shot on Wednesday, April 7, and a second inoculation April 28.

If you secure the first inoculation Wednesday, you will receive a specific appointment for the second shot next Wednesday. It is generally in line with the same time or a few minutes earlier than the time for the second inoculation.

Those already registered do not have to re-register, but anyone who did not register last time but wishes to have access to the vaccine should consult the school or town websites for a registration form.

Those who had their names on the list but were unable to secure appointments in the last round will be contacted about setting up specific appointment times for Wednesday. But those unregistered must fill forms online in order to get an appointment for the initial vaccination next Wednesday.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said the vaccine to be administered will be the Pfizer that requires two inoculations a few weeks apart.

The inoculations were arranged in conjunction with Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

Again, if you were registered through the school, please do not register again.

Click here for more information.