Shelter Island calendar of events: April 2-9

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Easter Book Reading with Miss Mollie

Miss Mollie is back and she’s picked out her favorite Easter book to read just for you. The video will be posted to the library’s Facebook and YouTube page on the 3rd of April just before Easter. It will stay up on the Facebook and YouTube pages all month long.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6 – SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Paper Bead Bracelets: Using magazines (provided) you can create your own paper beads. Then string them together to create a beautiful bracelet.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this event under Youth Calendar.

Cotton Ball Bunny – Take and Make: Using cardstock and cotton balls, you can create your very own soft bunny. (Ages 6+) Register at silibrary.org.

FAMILY PROGRAMS AT

THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, APRIL 1 – FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Tune in to try Kahoot quizzes. Check out this month’s children’s quiz under the new Children’s Department page on the silibrary.org website.

ADULT PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Composting 101, 4 to 5 p.m. Composting is an easy, cost-efficient method of reusing yard and food waste. Join Delaney Sondag, Compost Manager of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, to find out about Sylvester Manor’s composting program and the compost-making process in general. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

Shelter Island Book Club: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, 4:30 p.m. The Vignes twin sisters will always be identical. But after growing up together in a small, southern black community and running away at age sixteen, it’s not just the shape of their daily lives that is different as adults, it’s everything: their families, their communities, their racial identities. Register at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Friday Night Dialogue: Long Island Migrant Labor Camps: Dust for Blood, 7 p.m.

Mark A. Torres presents the riveting true account of the migrant labor camps in Suffolk County from their inception during World War II, through 1960. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, April 1, 6 to 7 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED, Friday, April 2

WMAC, Monday, April 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, Monday, April 5, 7 to 9 p.m.

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Tuesday, April 6, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, April 6, 1 to 3 p.m.

Deer & Tick Committee, Wednesday, April 7, 10 to 11 a.m.

Conservation Advisory Council, Thursday, April 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m.