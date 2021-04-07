Another round of inoculations for the Island: Town was able to book last-minute appointments

Myla Dougherty gets her COVID-19 vaccination shot from Nurse Katy Binder at the school on Wednesday morning.(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

COVID-19 levels remain stable and hospitalizations countrywide are decreasing. More good news was a vaccination event held at Shelter Island School on Wednesday, April 7 that inoculated more than 580 Islanders.

The Island received more vaccine than expected and so could accommodate more residents than originally anticipated.

As for numbers, Suffolk County is reporting 53 cases that have happened on Shelter Island, while Police Chief Jim Read reports the actual numbers are 20 to 25 more people.

The town is delaying resuming the congregate meals it had hoped to start at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Mondays and Fridays. There are some issues with leaks in a newly installed system for water at the church, and there are issues of state requirements in terms of numbers of people who can gather at a time for the lunches, and whether those who do want to attend must have proof of vaccination.

Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. said he is checking on details with New York State officials.