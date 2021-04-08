Shelter Island calendar of events — April 8

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, APRIL 6 — SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Paper Bead Bracelets: Using magazines (provided) you can create your own paper beads. Then string them together to create a beautiful bracelet.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this event under Youth Calendar.

Cotton Ball Bunny — Take and Make: Using cardstock and cotton balls, you can create your very own soft bunny. (Ages 6+) Register at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13 — SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Cardstock Egg Magnets. Design your own cardstock egg, decorate it however you like, and then attach it to the given magnet. Perfect for keeping on your fridge or other metal surface. (Ages 6+). Visit silibrary.org to register.

Moon Dough — Take and Make, Create your own moon dough (otherwise known as cloud playdough or no-bake playdough). A great motor-skill activity for youngsters. You will need: Liquid conditioner and (optionally) food coloring. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Beginner’s Chess Gameplay, 4 p.m. Now that you’ve gone through the basics of getting to know the pieces, join Peter and play the game. He’ll go through any intro rules that you might need before getting to play with other kids. (All ages. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FAMILY PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, APRIL 1 — FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Tune in to try Kahoot quizzes. Check out this month’s children’s quiz under the new Children’s Department page on the silibrary.org website.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13 — SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Blueberry and Lemon Scones, Take and Make Family Program. Get ready to make delightful and delicious scones with Chef Rob Scott special take & make. This kit requires the use of an oven. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 1 — FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Shelter Island Historical Society resumes outdoor guided tours this month. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to register for a 45-minute outdoor guided tour of the campus of the History Center. Learn about the history of Shelter Island and the Havens family.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Friday Night Dialogue: Long Island Migrant Labor Camps: Dust for Blood, 7 p.m. Mark A. Torres presents the riveting true a count of the migrant labor camps in Suffolk County from their inception during World War II, through 1960. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital, 2:30 p.m. Michelle Cann, pianist and Perlman Music Program alumna, will present a virtual recital of works by Florence Price and Johannes Brahms. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for link.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13 — SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Painted Terra Cotta Pots with Succulents, Paint a terra cotta pot to use for your mini-succulent. Everything you need is provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Bring Your Own Book Club, 5:30 p.m. A chance to talk about what we’re reading, what we want to read, what we’ve loved, what we’ve hated, how COVID-19 has affected our reading and anything else at all. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16Friday Night Dialogue: The Bliss Moorehead-Zisser Memorial Poetry Reading, 7p.m. Bliss Morehead-Zisser was a published poet and the founder of the Shelter Island Poetry Project. For a decade, she curated poetry readings at the Library each April in honor of Poetry Month. This tradition continues in her honor with a reading of some of her favorite poets on the theme of “Memory and Desire.”