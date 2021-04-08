Shelter Island cross country runners extend season: Defeat Southold for big victory

The Shelter Island boys cross country team. Back row, from left, Assistant Coach Joshua Green, Jalill Carter, Hayden Rylott, Nick Mamisashvili, Jason Green, Theo Olinkiewicz, Brandon Velasquez and Head Coach Toby Green. Front row, from left, Noah Green, James Durran, Tyler Gulluscio and Daniel Schultheis. (Credit: Jennifer Gulluscio)

On Tuesday, April 6, the varsity boys cross country team held their final league meet of the schedule against the Southold Settlers at Shelter Island Country Club.

With a team spot in the county championships on the line and the final home meet for seven of the Islanders, there was added pressure entering the race.

It was a close back and forth battle that came down to a fair amount of sprinting in the final stretch to result in a one-point victory (27-28) for Shelter Island.

Up next for the Islanders is a trip to a modified Sunken Meadow course for the Section XI Divisional race on Tuesday, April 13.

Congratulations to the whole team but in particular the seniors who raced for the final time at “The Goat.”

The results for the Islanders:

Jason Green 14:10 (1)

Tyler Gulluscio 15:36 (3)

Theo Olinkiewicz 16:35 (5)

Nick Mamisashvili 17:05 (6)

Jalill Carter 17:54 (10)

Jaxson Rylott 18:33

Daniel Schultheis 18:43

Hayden Rylott 20:09

James Durran 20:33

Brandon Velasquez 25:00