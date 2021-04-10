Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Ensuring a safe and prosperous future

(Credit:Courtesy Image)

Last week two enormous proposals were discussed that, if completed, would bring fundamental and profound changes to our region and all of Long Island.

Simply put, these are the kind of think-big ideas that come from forward-thinking planners and government officials — people who act when critical issues arise and don’t concoct a mountain of excuses and conspiracy theories for doing nothing.

A week ago, the Biden administration proposed a vast expansion of offshore wind power construction along the East Coast, including wind turbines in a large area between Long Island and New Jersey. The goal: generating 30,000 megawatts by 2030 — enough to light up a whopping 10 million homes.

The permitting process would be accelerated for these projects, which would also create onshore areas with deep harbors that could be used as staging grounds. Some $3 billion in federal loan guarantees for wind projects and port construction would be offered.

Infrastructure is America’s Achilles’ heel. We have tens of thousands of bridges nationwide that need immediate attention and airports that have outgrown spaces that once worked for them. And roads? Take a ride on the Long Island Expressway.

The idea for large offshore wind turbine farms is part of a proposed $3 trillion economic recovery package that is heavy on major infrastructure improvements as well as efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and, finally, make an impact, however late in the game, on climate change.

Climate change, contrary to the views of some of our public figures, was never a hoax or a con by a clever group of lefty scientists. It’s as real as the sunrise and it’s upon us now, with sea-level rise an ongoing affair that will profoundly impact low-lying areas on the East End.

Shelter Island, the Island sheltered by Islands, is not, as we often think, immune to the rising bays and sea around us.

New wind farms will create tens of thousands of jobs. The U.S. Department of the Interior estimates that as many as 2,000 turbines could be constructed offshore in just the next nine years, according to a story in The New York Times.

In our paper this week we write about a proposal that could, if ever completed, bring fundamental change to Long Island and the East End. A group of officials has proposed a high-speed rail in the Northeast that would include a 16-mile underwater rail tunnel connecting Connecticut and Long Island. Part of the dream-big plan is electrified rail connecting Riverhead to Ronkonkoma, replacing the existing diesel line.

This $105 billion project — if ever completed — was described by the planners as “transformative.” No kidding. Trains traveling 225 miles per hour can be found in Japan, China and other countries around the world; not so much in our country. Such travel would generate an economic boom.

The Riverhead line would include a stop at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, as part of a larger effort to connect research institutes throughout the region.

In the depths of the Great Depression, FDR famously said, “We have nothing to fear, but fear itself.” We, now, must face the future just as bravely as the Greatest Generation, and boldly work to re-build our region and ensure a safe and prosperous future.