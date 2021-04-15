Shelter Island Calendar of Events: Week of April 15

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected]

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected]

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, APRIL 13 – SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Cardstock Egg Magnets. Design your own cardstock egg, decorate it however you like, and then attach it to the given magnet. Perfect for keeping on your fridge or other metal surface. (Ages 6+). Visit silibrary.org to register.

Moon Dough – Take and Make,Create your own moon dough (otherwise known as cloud playdough or no-bake playdough). A great motor-skill activity for youngsters. You will need: Liquid conditioner and (optionally) food coloring. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20 – SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Design and Decorate Your Own Crown, Pick up materials to design your very own crown to rule over your kingdom. Your crown can be any shape you want. There are no limitations. You will need scissors.

FAMILY PROGRAMS AT

THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, APRIL 1 – FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Tune in to try Kahoot quizzes. Check out this month’s children’s quiz under the new Children’s Department page on the silibrary.org website.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13 – SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Blueberry and Lemon Scones, Take and Make Family Program

Get ready to make delightful and delicious scones with Chef Rob Scott special take & make. This kit requires the use of an oven. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 1 – FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Shelter Island Historical Societyresumes outdoor guided tours this month. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to register for a 45-minute outdoor guided tour of the campus of the History Center. Learn about the history of Shelter Island and the Havens family.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13 – SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Painted Terra Cotta Pots with Succulents, Paint a terra cotta pot to use for your mini-succulent. Everything you need is provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Friday Night Dialogue:The Bliss Moorehead-Zisser Memorial Poetry Reading, 7 p.m.

Bliss Morehead-Zisser was a published poet and the founder of the Shelter Island Poetry Project. For a decade, she curated poetry readings at the Library each April in honor of Poetry Month. This tradition continues in her honor with a reading of some of her favorite poets on the theme of “Memory and Desire.” Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

iPhone Photography, 5:30 p.m. Learn how to take great pictures, edit them, organize them, and share them, all on your handheld Apple device. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20 – SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Spice Club: Garam Masala Roasted Sweet Potatoes. Use garam masala to spice up the humble sweet potato. This super-simple side dish will make your house smell wonderful and it only takes 20 minutes. Pick up garam masala and cumin. You’ll only need to have sweet potatoes, pepper and olive oil. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Herbalism 101: Revitalizing Facial SteamAs the world around us begins to reawaken, we can help our skin do the same. Pick up this month’s bag with ingredients for a facial steam; all you need to do is add hot water and create a mini sauna for your face. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, April 15, 4 to 5 p.m., email: [email protected] for Zoom link

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, April 15, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting,Friday, April 16, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Community Land Preservation Fund Advisory Board,Monday, April 19, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, April 19, 2 to 4 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, April 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

Comprehensive Plan Visioning Workshop #2,Thursday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m.