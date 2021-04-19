PBMC launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

(Credit: Scott Heins/Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

As vaccination efforts continue to ramp up across the region, Peconic Bay Medical Center recently launched a new COVID-19 Vaccination page with links to appointments at multiple locations, including the Entenmann Campus on Second Street in Riverhead.

More than 1,600 slots were available at the Entenmann Campus as of Monday morning for this week.

Click here for more information on scheduling an appointment.

PBMC will be offering the Moderna vaccine this week, which requires two doses.

Northwell Health also has slots available at a facility in Greenlawn as well as locations in Nassau County.

Anyone age 16 or older is currently eligible to receive the vaccine, although those under 18 who are eligible must currently receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccines appointments can be scheduled through multiple avenues, including pharmacies and county and state-run sites. Click here for more information.

More than 41% of the state’s population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine and 28% have completed the vaccine series.

A pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains in effect as scientists examine cases of a severe blood clot and possible link to the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday a decision on the pause could be as early as Friday, the New York Times reported. No cases of the blood clot were reported in Suffolk County, according to the the Suffolk County Department of Health.