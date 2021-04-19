Showing respect for Shell Beach

Silver Beach Association members who pitched in to keep Shell Beach beautiful. From left, Doug Sherrod, Don Bindler, Steve Koller, Ken Pysher and Lan My Do. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Members of the Silver Beach Association volunteered on April 17 to plant 760 beach grass seedlings at Shell Beach on the town property, which was repaired by the Highway Department.

The town also replaced the low groin in that area to help stabilize the beach and Oak Tree Lane.

The association is urging people to avoid driving on the dunes that line the road. Those who walk their dogs at the beach are asked to keep them on a leash to encourage wildlife — especially piping plovers and common terns — to nest near the eastern end of Shell Beach.