Shelter Island calendar of events: April 22

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected]

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Rain or shine, see if you can complete the treasure hunt and get to the prizes at the end. This Scavenger Hunt will be centered around the library. You will need the NeoReader QR reader app on your phone. Register at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20 – SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Design and Decorate Your Own Crown, Pick up materials to design your very own crown to rule over your kingdom. Your crown can be any shape you want. There are no limitations. You will need scissors.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 – SATURDAY, MAY 1

Cherry Blossom Windsock: Cherry Blossoms are the ultimate Spring vibe and now you can bring home a little bit of their magical essence. (Ages 6+)

Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Dungeons and Dragons, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Looking to embark on an epic adventure with your friends? Maybe you’ve tried D&D before and love it or you’ve never tried it but always wanted to, well this is the time. Visit lilibrary.org to register.

FAMILY PROGRAMS AT

THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, APRIL 1 – FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Tune in to try Kahoot quizzes. Check out this month’s children’s quiz under the new Children’s Department page on the silibrary.org website.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 1 – FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Shelter Island Historical Society resumes outdoor guided tours this month. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to register for a 45-minute outdoor guided tour of the campus of the History Center. Learn about the history of Shelter Island and the Havens family.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20 – SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Spice Club: Garam Masala Roasted Sweet Potatoes Use garam masala to spice up the humble sweet potato. This super-simple side dish will make your house smell wonderful and it only takes 20 minutes. Pick up garam masala and cumin. You’ll only need to have sweet potatoes, pepper and olive oil. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Herbalism 101: Revitalizing Facial Steam

As the world around us begins to reawaken, we can help our skin do the same. Pick up this month’s bag with ingredients for a facial steam; all you need to do is add hot water and create a mini sauna for your face. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Shakespeare in the Community: The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare, 12:30 p.m.

Set in the city of Ephesus, The Comedy of Errors concerns the farcical misadventures of two sets of identical twins. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Mystery Book Club: Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman, 5 p.m. A novel set in 1960s Baltimore about a middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman. visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

“Dopplehangers” from the Museum of Bad Art (MOBA), 6:30 p.m. Yes, there really is a Museum of Bad Art (MOBA). Their motto is “Art too bad to be ignored.” This program will highlight paintings from the collection that, accidentally or by design, resemble famous people.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Comprehensive Plan Visioning Workshop #2, Thursday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

Shoreline Access Review Task Force via Zoom, Tuesday, April 27, 9 to 10 a.m. For access email [email protected]

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, April 27, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA HEARING, Wednesday, April 28, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, April 29, 7 to 8 p.m.

Fire District Board, Monday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.