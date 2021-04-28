Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Accidents

Kenneth Nochimson of New York City said he was exiting the parking lot at the Recycling Center when he hit a boulder causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger right-side of his vehicle. There were no reported injuries.

Other reports

Police conducted 14 traffic, distracted driving and radar enforcement stops in the Center, Ram Island and Cartwright on April 20-22 and April 24-26, resulting in 14 warnings and no tickets.

A caller told police, for informational purposes, on April 20, that she had again been a victim of identity theft, originally reported to Sag Harbor police four years ago. There was no monetary loss.

A barking dog was reported in the Center on April 20. An animal control officer contacted the owner and explained the town code; the owner said he would keep the dog inside.

On April 21, a caller requested a well-being check of a person involved in a prior domestic dispute.

Police received an anonymous call on April 21 regarding a campsite set up on private property in Hay Beach. The owner was notified, did not wish to press charges, but wanted camping items removed. An extra patrol was requested.

Also on the 21st, low-hanging wires were reported in West Neck; PSEG was notified.

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked for two hours at a Montclair Colony dead end with its headlights on. Police interviewed the occupants and determined there was no criminal activity.

An officer on patrol noticed a downed tree limb blocking a Ram Island roadway on April 22. The area on both sides of the limb were marked by cones and the Highway Department notified.

A caller told police about an injured dove in the Center on April 23; the bird was dead when an officer responded.

A heat sensor set off a fire alarm in Hay Beach on the 23rd. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded, entered the residence and found no signs of fire.

Police got a call on that day that a vehicle was blocking a driveway in the Heights. The owner was contacted who said he was not aware it was a driveway and agreed to move the vehicle.

In West Neck on that day, a caller said a neighbor’s tree was rotten and he was concerned it might fall on his house. The neighbor was notified and did not wish to remove the tree. Neither did the caller. The matter was subsequently resolved.

An anonymous caller told police that trucks were speeding on the Ram Island causeway; an extra patrol was requested.

Also on the 23rd, police received a report that someone had thrown a glass bottle over a fence in the Center, leaving broken glass in the parking lot. An employee was unsure who had purchased a glass beverage but would review the video.

That day, a caller reported arcing wires in the Center; PSEG was notified. A dog at large in HILO was called in; an officer canvassed the area with negative results.

Gunshots were reported from a sandpit in the Center on April 24. A person was interviewed who said he was finished shooting for the evening; the owner told police that the person had permission to be on the property.

A residential alarm was set off in the Center on April 25; the owner said the alarm had not been deactivated when the dog was let out.

On April 26, a larceny was reported — a stolen moped and cell phone.

In other reports, police conducted DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes for 6th and 8th graders; assisted two residents at their homes; attended bias training in Brentwood; responded to two lost and found incidents; monitored traffic at North Ferry; attended court proceedings; and fingerprinted a person for employment purposes.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams and police responded to three aided cases. Two people were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 24 and 26. One person declined medical attention on April 22.