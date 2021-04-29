Real Estate Transfers: April 29, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 6-12, 2021.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Lang, G & E, to Waldbauer, Robert, 6 Community Dr (700-14-2-18), (R), $795,000

• Wilmington Savings to Manafort, Jason, 57 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-41.2), (R), $615,000

• Ben-Susan, P & J, to 23 South Midway LLC, 23 S Midway Rd (700-19-1-32.2), (R), $960,000

• Kusner, T & P, to Johnson, Samuel, 58 Lake Dr (700-23-1-32.1), (R), $1,610,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Nicholson, M, to TDL Realty LLC, 16 Lovers Ln (600-86-3-2.8), (V), $250,000

• 44 Nassau Street LLC to Estrada, Auner, 512 Hubbard Ave (600-112-3-7.2), (R), $460,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Carrol, M Trust to Guillo, Paul, 3005 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-149), (R), $350,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Ryan, E, to Protheroe, George, 18 Park Pl (600-38-3-1), (R), $375,000

• Centonze, P & M, to Reiners, Joseph, 7 Hollow Ct (600-62-3-2.6), (R), $591,000

• Quinn, J & E, to Reiter, Brian, 12 Sunny Line Dr (600-97-1-54.1), (R), $395,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Doroski, B, to Good Morning View Inc, 655 Monsell Ln (1000-97-8-26), (R), $300,000

• Hamid, L, to Norris, Sean, 30325 Route 25 (1000-102-2-18), (R), $668,000

• McLaughlin, Farrell & to Riley Trust, Brigid, 3700 Vanston Rd (1000-111-5-13), (R), $500,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Fisher, F Trust to Duchitanga, Angel, 72 Priscilla Ave (900-120-3-38.2), (R), $694,000

• Boico, A, & Wilcox, M, to CDBB LLC, 62 Old Quogue Rd (900-139-3-28), (R), $190,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Marangas, C Trust to Ticker, Alyse, 1685 Westview Dr (1000-107-7-8), (R), $850,000

• Waters Jr, J & L, to Marshall, Sean, 1145 Donna Dr (1000-115-16-11), (R), $719,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Tisdelle, G, to 2205 Grand View Orient LLC, 2205 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.19), (V), $499,000

• Sponza, M, to Lolos, Konstantine, 1095 Ryder Farm Ln (1000-15-4-5), (V), $230,000

• Veraldi, A & A, to Salerno, Gerald, 1485 Parkview Ln (1000-15-5-24.24), (V), $345,000

• Cedar Farm LLC to Meislin, Robert, 1055 Old Farm Rd (1000-26-4-3), (R), $2,105,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hogan, K, by Executor to United Riverhead Terminal, 42 Sound Shore Rd (600-6-2-3.2), (V), $240,000

• Dow, B, to Masino, Patricia, 3206 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-206), (R), $318,000

• Krupa, R & V, to Valverde, Javier, 199 Rabbit Run (600-65-1-29.59), (R), $660,000

• R & R Mobile Park Inc to Marco Mobile Park LLC, R & R Mobile Home Park (600-105-1-2), (C), $2,000,000

• Semaschuk, W, to 48 Kroemer LLC, 19 Kroemer Ave (600-119-2-2), (V), $1,200

• Cohen, L, to Lopez, Carlos, 215 Fishel Ave (600-127-3-28), (R), $340,000

• Silver III LLC to Hammer Brothers Enterprises, 48 3rd St (600-128-5-16), (R), $210,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Ingrassia, J, to Morris, Robert, 131 4th St (600-91-3-28.1), (R), $1,600,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Phillips, A, by Executors to McKay, Scott, 75 Birch Rd (1000-59-2-22), (V), $210,000

• Mosquera, R & D, to Pisacano, Christopher, 370 Hobart Rd (1000-62-3-6), (R), $539,000

• Hays Jr, S, to Flood, Terrence, 670 Youngs Ave (1000-64-1-1), (R), $475,000

• Weitzman, A & R, to Affinito, David, 1675 Pine Neck Rd (1000-70-5-42), (R), $1,937,000

• Hansen, C Trust to Falcone, Anthony, 405 Williamsberg Rd (1000-78-5-17), (V), $495,000

• Dunn, T, to Vitale, Gasper, 7125 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-32.12), (R), $800,000

• Natale, F & S, to Schwartz, Michelle, 3485 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-11), (R), $850,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Pfennig, E by Executor to Dardon, Jose, 68 East Rd &lot 1-024 (600-31-1-23), (R), $395,000

• Kenniston, T & B, to Andreacchi, Steven, 57 Shirley St (600-33-1-2), (R), $415,000

• Vanhouten, L, to Stevens, Bryan, 87 North Woods Dr (600-35-4-20), (R), $800,000

• Rinaldi, R, to Wintz, Timothy, 37 Laurel Ct (600-50-1-20.7), (R), $630,000

• Flanagan, T & A, to Mascia, Charlene, 67 17th St (600-53-1-11), (R), $340,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)