Shelter Island Reporter’s calendar of events

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Every week

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 – SATURDAY, MAY 1

Cherry Blossom Windsock: Cherry Blossoms are the ultimate Spring vibe and now you can bring home a little bit of their magical essence. (Ages 6+) Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Dungeons and Dragons, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Looking to embark on an epic adventure with your friends? Maybe you’ve tried D&D before and love it or you’ve never tried it but always wanted to, well this is the time. Visit lilibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MAY 4 TO SATURDAY, MAY 8

Mother’s Day Flower Pot and Hand Print Cards: With a little bit of quick folding, paper, and some glue, you can create these super adorable card for Mom, Grandma, or anyone who loves you. (Ages 6+). Register at silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

“Dopplehangers” from the Museum of Bad Art (MOBA), 6:30 p.m. Yes, there really is a Museum of Bad Art (MOBA). Their motto is “Art too bad to be ignored.” This program will highlight paintings from the collection that, accidentally or by design, resemble famous people. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Vegetable Gardening 101, 4 p.m.

Beginning and experienced gardeners alike can glean information on every step of vegetable growing in this workshop, discussing soil, seeds, planting plans, garden design, plant spacing, maintenance and harvesting methods. The workshop will be taught by Cristina Cosentino, Farm Operations Manager at Sylvester Manor. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MAY 3

Food Festival with Rob Scott, 7 p.m. Join Chef Rob Scott for his next Virtual Food Festival on Facebook this month. He’s bringing some fun foods just in time for Cinco De Mayo. Ingredients will be posted on the library’s Facebook page. The video will be kept up all month long so you can cook along anytime.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

What’s It Worth? 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Author, auctioneer, appraiser, and radio host Mike Ivankovich will introduce you to “What Determines Value” …and reveal what your antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures are really worth today. Each attendee is invited to bring 1 – 2 items for Mike to appraise. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, April 29, 7 to 8 p.m.

WMAC, Monday, May 3, 6 to 8 p.m.

Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, Monday, May 3, 7 to 9 p.m.

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Tuesday, May 4, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, May 4, 1 to 3 p.m.Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, May 6, 6 to