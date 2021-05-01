Restaurant curfews, food-with-alcohol rule coming to an end

James Hull of Shelter Island Craft Brewery. (Rachel Siford photo)

Going out for drinks?

Soon, New Yorkers will no longer be required to order food with alcohol purchases while dining out.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday to repeal the mandate, which was issued as an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer in order to mitigate crowding and mingling as bars and restaurants reopened during the pandemic.

As the trajectory of COVID-19 infections continues on a downward trend, Mr. Cuomo also announced Wednesday that a 12 a.m. food and beverage service curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas starting May 31.

“All the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we’re able to increase economic activity even more,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday. “Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

The governor also announced Wednesday that catered events may resume at residences beginning May 3, allowing attendance beyond the state’s current limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors so long as the events are staffed by a licensed caterer, permitted by the municipality and guests adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines.

A wedding and event-related rule that required marked “dance zones” for guests will also end to better align with policies in neighboring states. Instead, the dance zone guidance will be replaced with social distancing and mask requirements.

State officials Wednesday reported a statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 1.81%.

There were 217,141 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered within the last 24 hours, officials said, and more than 1.1 million doses administered in the last seven days.

About 45% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Suffolk County is right around the statewide average as the total number of residents with at least one dose stands above 661,000.

“To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine,” Mr. Cuomo said. “It is the weapon that will [win] the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward.”