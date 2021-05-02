News from Goat Hill

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Goat Hill is officially open for the season.

Come out and play, visit the pro shop, become a member and visit The Flying Goat restaurant. Spring hours for golf are 9 to 5 on weekends and 10 to 5 on weekdays.

The board would like to thank all the members and guests for a great 2020. We’re excited for the new season and have been busy this off season. Two new wells have been drilled and irrigation has been installed on all the greens and tee boxes. This will be a game changer. Some nice touch-ups have been done to the clubhouse and new isinglass curtains wrap around the entire porch. The range is under construction and will be open around June 1.

Goat Hill turns 120 this year.

Sept 20, 2021 marks the 120th birthday for Shelter Island Country Club. A grand celebration is planned for the weekend of September 17-20. Friday night dialogue followed by a big birthday party Saturday and capped off with a Sunday golf tournament. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details.

We have set up a 120 committee to spearhead all of our 120 initiatives. Goals include upgrading the practice area, starting a junior program, learn-to-golf program, hiring a part-time pro and the building of a free standing pro shop, among other things. One hundred percent of all donations go toward the above mentioned initiatives. Keep an eye out in your P.O. Box for more information and a way to donate. All donations are tax-deductible. Thank you in advance.

First tournament in the books

The first of many tournaments, the Chilly Willy was held on April 25th. A scramble format with a 6 team field. The winners Ian Kanarvogel, Michael Martin, Schuyler Needham and Jimmy Rando shot an impressive one under 31, which included a holed out 2nd shot for eagle on the 8th hole. Runners up were Julia Best and Chuck Kraus with a one over 33. Congratulations.

Upcoming schedule

5-16. 3 clubs and a putter

6-13. Flag tournament

7-11. Backwards tournament

7-18. Junkyard tournament

8-8. Mixed scramble

8-22. Midnight Madness

TBD. 1st annual Goat Hill open

TBD. Family day tournament

Tuesday twosomes will start June 29th — sign up at [email protected]

Membership

2020 marked a record year for golf membership. SICC offers the most affordable (by far) rates for golf membership on the East End. See our website at shelterislandcc.org for all the rates. Become a social member and support the club. All members receive 10% off at the Flying Goat and the pro shop. We also plan to have some non-golf-related activities for all those non golfers. Join now.

Flying Goat Restaurant

The Flying Goat is open full time for the season. Current hours are lunch and dinner six days a week. Closed on Wednesday. Check out the new expanded menu and enjoy the best view on Shelter Island. Indoor and outdoor tables available. To make a reservation (recommended) call 631-749-5404.

Happy hour Monday thru Thursday 3:30-5.

May 5. Cinco De Mayo

May 9. Mother’s Day. Free mimosa for all moms

Thanks all. Come out and support one of the great treasures of our beautiful island.