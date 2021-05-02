Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Warren Carl Dickerson

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Warren Carl Dickerson passed away on April 21, 2021, at the age of 79.

He was born on February 5, 1942, to Warren Beebe Dickerson and Matilda Wukits in Port Jefferson.

Warren received his BS in Engineering from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. and later obtained his MBA at Auburn University.

Warren was united in holy matrimony with Mina Lungen on June 6, 1965 in Port Jefferson. Their union was blessed with three children.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, serving in Thailand from 1970-71 during the Vietnam War, in addition to tours of duty all over the world. Warren was employed by the United States Air Force as a Civil Engineer for 24 years. After retirement, Warren continued his career as a civilian for another 10 years.

In his leisure, he enjoyed golf, model trains and his family. During his teen years, Warren caddied at the Shelter Island Country Club. He continued his love of golfing well into retirement. He was an accomplished musician, performing in the band “Weasel and Wharf Rats” in college. His children carry his musical gene. Warren (architect) strums the guitar. Wilhelmina (engineer) plays the violin in her church. Pamela (project manager) runs a music school and plays the piano.

Warren managed his career with integrity and fairness. He held his teams to a high standard and they always fulfilled his expectations, producing excellent quality products and services. He guided his family with the same fairness and high expectations as well as a sense of humor and a “you got this” attitude when things got tough. He raised his children to be resilient and independent in their families, careers and community.

In every home he made for his family, it was adorned with an ever-growing model train layout, starting from small layouts in the living room, later taking over the entire garage to eventually requiring an addition to their home, ending with a completely detached building equipped with a bathroom and kitchenette. Warren was a member of the Train Collectors of America for 30-plus years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mina Dickerson; his children, Warren E. Dickerson (Cynthia); Wilhelmina D. Leuschen (Mark); and Pamela D. Smith (Louis); along with three grandchildren: EmilyAnne Faye Smith, Isabella Grace Smith and Julia Caroline Smith.

Warren will rest at the Shelter Island Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions: The Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org.