Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Charles Murray

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Charles “Charlie” Murray passed away suddenly on April 27, 2021.

Born in Maspeth, Queens on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd, 1966, he was raised in Lindenhurst, N.Y. where he attended Harding Elementary and Sachem High School.

Having a natural athletic ability, he played T-ball and then baseball as a youth. Growing up by the water, he loved all things associated with it. First, crafting small boats to launch in the canal by his home and fishing for snappers. He eventually went on to clamming in the Great South Bay as an occupation. He loved water skiing, but was equally adept at both snow skiing, mastering slalom in both sports.

Charlie moved to Shelter Island in 1990, where his grandmother, Mary LaPorta, had the family home. She introduced him to Alfred Kilb, who taught him carpentry, a skill he soon mastered. After working for Alfred, he went to work for several other builders on the Island before forming CJM Custom Builders, Inc. He leaves a legacy of his skills in the structures on so many of our streets.

He was also chosen to be the builder for HGTV’s WE Dream Home, a custom house the network built as part of a TV series that offered a promotional give-away on Shelter Island.

Charlie spent several years as a member of the men’s bowling league at the Shelter Island Legion Hall, where he competed on the Balls & Wood team. He was also a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department for several years, during which time he became a certified scuba diver for water rescue.

On Shelter Island, Charlie continued his love of the sea by owning many boats. Water skiing, bass fishing, and going offshore for tuna were some of his favorite pastimes. Charlie was also a fan of the two-wheeled ride, owning several models of motorcycles, diversions which gave him great happiness.

Charlie was a lover of animals and a devoted owner of several dogs during his life here, including Brix, Whiskers, and Lenny the Wonder Dog.

Charlie leaves behind his partner of 30 years, Linda Zavatto; his son, Charlie “CJ” Murray; mother Marilyn Bahr (Dan); father Charles Murray (Roxanne); sisters Christine Ragone (Richard); Susan Liguori (Sal Annunziato); Michelle Mahler (Joe); three nieces; two nephews; and three great-nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Isle on Friday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Shelter Island Fire Department, 49 North Ferry Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, 65 Menantic Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964.