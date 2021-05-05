Library schedules COVID vaccine event

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Not vaccinated yet to help stave off COVID-19?

The next on-Island opportunity is Wednesday, May 12 at the Shelter Island Library between noon and 3 p.m., when the Johnson & Johnson “one-shot and you’re done” will be administered.

To sign up, call school nurse Mary Kanarvogel at 631-749-0302 ext. 129, or email her at [email protected].

The announcement came from Police Chief Jim Read at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

For those who have been unable to get inoculations during the work day, Stony Brook University is arranging to offer late appointments. For information, access the town website at shelterislandtown.us and hit the tab for COVID-19 to find a complete list of where vaccines are being administered.

Suffolk County statistics continue to show a drop in active cases, currently reported to be at 1.94% of the population, Chief Read said.

Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams noted the state now allows outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people while still advising mask wearing even after vaccinations are administered.

Town officials are still awaiting approval of the Monday and Friday congregate meals for seniors at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church hall. But the Senior Circle that meets at the Senior Center on Wednesdays for lunch and other days for activities is up and running, Supervisor Gerry Siller said.

The town has not yet approved plans for the August Arts & Crafts fair as it works with the Chamber of Commerce to ensure arrangements meet state requirements, Mr. Siller said.