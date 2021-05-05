Town chooses to opt out on marijuana law

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Town Board wants to opt out of that part of the new state law that would allow marijuana dispensaries or cafes where it could be purchased and/or used. But it still must allow marijuana to be smoked. However, it can ban smoking any substance in certain places. As of Tuesday’s Town Board work session, the plan called for banning smoking at either of the town beaches — Crescent or Wades.

Before it can act, a public hearing must be held and is scheduled for the regular meeting on Friday, May 7.

Under the newly enacted state law, the decision to opt out can be changed either by the Town Board deciding to opt in as a result of a public referendum where voters decide to implement the full law.

Such a referendum would only come about if at least 5% of those who voted in the last gubernatorial election signed a petition requesting that a proposition appear on the ballot in November.

Board members and Police Chief Jim Read favored the opt out action to take time to see how other municipalities deal with the situation. The Town Board can reverse its decision, but it couldn’t reverse a decision had it decided to opt in at this point.

There was a discussion Tuesday about whether to extensively ban marijuana use, blocking its use at parks and along sidewalks in the town. The decision to ban it at the two town beaches was Chief Read’s suggestion.

NORTH FERRY HEARING

A number of residents commented online and called or emailed town officials about the announcement of a North Ferry fare increase being sought from the Suffolk County Legislature.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said he would speak with Stella Lagudis, the Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) executive director, about scheduling a Zoom local meeting in advance of next Tuesday’s county hearing, also accessible from a Zoom link. HPOC owns the ferry company.

If a local meeting is scheduled, the Reporter will provide information on its website about the timing and means of accessing the session.

BUSINESSES ON THE BEACH

Applicants who want to operate their businesses on town-owned sites — the Islander food truck, Venture Out Paddleboard and Kayak Rentals, Kayak Shelter Island and Bonheur Spa — are expected to gain approval for the 2021 season. It’s likely when the approvals come, a license will cost each business $250 for the season. In the past, the fee was $150. That fee would probably go up to $350 the following summer.

But Ben Gonzalez and David Daly got a surprise when they asked to operate an oyster sale business on weekends at an Ice Pond site. It was determined that under an agreement with HPOC, that gave the area to the town, provided that no commercial businesses could operate there,

Mr. Siller offered the men the opportunity to set up their weekend business on land at his Grady Riley Gardens business on Menantic Road. They offered to pay him rent and he declined. The men want to set up a stand that would measure 2-feet by 3-feet where customers could purchase oysters and pay using a Venmo account. They are to submit a full plan to the Town Board before action to approve the operation is granted.

Gregg Rivara from Cornell Cooperative Extension is operating an Oyster Reef Project meant to improve water quality and enhance the oyster population. The system involved creates a water filter by forming clusters not meant to be harvested, but to provide the water improvement sought to create a habitat that would be healthy for various species of fish.

There are a number of communities that have joined the effort, including one in Montauk Lake and another in Brookhaven, Mr. Rivara said.

He’s served the town in seeding clam beds at a cost of $7,500 a year and is now asking the town to increase the budget to support the Oyster Reef Project. Initially, he suggested as much as $25,000 be spent with the money coming from the Community Preservation Fund, since it is meant to improve water quality. But despite the technology, members didn’t immediately jump at the expenditure. Mr. Rivera then suggested at least increasing the town’s involvement in the project to the tune of about $10,000. The Town Board will further discuss the possibility.

Resident Bert Waife asked the Town Board to support a project called “Flupsy” that he would like to install in Dickerson Creek. Flupsy is a system that would accelerate the growth of oysters, he said. It would require installation of electricity to run a pump that operates constantly, at an estimated cost of $75 per month. Mr. Waife would service the system.

A site visit to the town landing to determine where the system might be placed will be scheduled.

CONTRACTOR FEES GOING UP

The fees charged to contractors for town licenses was on the agenda but postponed to next week’s work session. But Mr. Siller said he expects those licenses that have cost $100 will be raised to about $250.