Zeldin seeks reversal on septic grant tax

Flowers grow alongside a nitrogen-reducing septic system on a Midway Road property. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), an original co-sponsor of a bill to try to stop the Internal Revenue Service from taxing grant money received for the installation of nitrogen-reducing septic systems as income, is back fighting to try to reverse the IRS ruling.

Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy Jr.(R: Nesconset), when he tried unsuccessfully in 2019 to defeat County Executive Steve Bellone (D-Babylon), decided the grants that were paid by the county and a number of municipalities, should have to pay taxes on the grant money.

Initially, taxpayers and contractors who installed the new systems received tax bills for the same money, but the contractors fought back, leaving homeowners to foot the bill.

Mr. Bellone, Deputy County Executive Peter Scully and others fought back, arguing that the grants were an incentive to encourage people to tackle projects that generally cost about $20,000 to $25,000. The installations would help to lessen pollution of waterways by lowering the nitrogen level from the old septics to try to keep potable water viable for residents.

Mr. Bellone won the election, but taxpayers, despite having signed forms indicating they understood they could be taxed on the grant money, were constantly being assured the decision would be reversed — right up until they received 1099 forms declaring the income for the money they had received from both the county and municipalities if they got grants from both.

“Saddling Long Islanders with an unexpected bill come tax season is unacceptable,” Mr. Zeldin said. “We must stop shooting from the hip when it comes to their hard-earned tax dollars … All levels of government must work to find a solution and we must explore every option possible to address this urgent issue. “

The bill he signed onto again this year would exclude, from gross income, money that in 2020 came from state, county and municipal governments to install nitrogen-reducing I/A (Innovative/Alternative) septic systems. It would also allow a look back to 2019 returns for grants received that year.

“We need to ensure people can actually use the program to achieve the desired results,” Mr. Zeldin said, calling the intent of the grants “laudable” in the effort to improve and protect the water supply.

Mr. Zeldin called on all levels of government to explore avenues to reversing the taxation, saying it has become an urgent necessity.

Suffolk County’s grant program was initiated in 2017, with East End towns quickly following suit by using Community Preservation Funds to pay for the grants. The Congressman has continued to work with the IRS and Suffolk County to mediate a solution for Long Island taxpayers.

While Mr. Zeldin and others are fighting to reverse the IRS decision on taxes, Mr. Bellone is working to create a countywide water district that could provide grant money without the tax consequences. The effort began last year and is very much alive.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services has created a “Subwatersheds Wastewater Plan” that would eliminate reliance on old septic systems that are turning out water that is not always potable and is polluting ground and surface waters that all East End elected officials are trying to protect.

Mr. Bellone has said that the term plan is estimated to make a difference in many of the worst areas within about 10 years, while full implementation would likely take 50 years.

“For the first time there is a long-term plan to diminish nitrogen pollution and put Suffolk County on a path to cleaner, healthier water resources,” said Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services Dr. James Tomarken. “Continued reliance on primitive wastewater disposal systems is a mounting threat to both our environment and our economy.” The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation provided funding for the development of the plan.

Its estimated cost would be $2.7 billion over 50 years and would replace 253,000 cesspools and septic systems with the I/A systems and connect other properties to sewers.

Instead of issuing grants to individuals, a water consumption fee would pay for the effort.

Deputy County Executive Scully has embraced the concept, saying it would also create may good paying jobs.