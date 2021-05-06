Real Estate Transfers: May 6, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 13-19, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Cinque, M, to Brunie, Christine, 19 Locust St (600-87-1-28), (R), $645,750

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Grace, J & K, to Tsopanidis, Stamatis, 80 May Dr (600-79-2-4.23), (R), $600,000

• Dufour, A & M, to Mattina, Charlie, 46 The Preserve (600-80-1-4.22), (R), $625,000

• Magidson, C, to Tarantino Jr, Ronald, 40 Kerry Ct (600-81-1-17.7), (R), $450,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Galimi/Palermo, J, to 31 Old Stone Road Housing, 31 Old Stone Rd (600-97-1-73), (R), $260,000

• Bonsal American Inc to 901 Burman Blvd LLC, 901-93 Burman Blvd (600-135.1-1-3), (I), $8,475,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• AJD Consultant LLC to Haywood, Zak, 2995 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-3-19), (R), $815,000

• Rycklik, M, to Bohan, Peter, 10 Track Ave (1000-103-12-1), (R), $1,365,000

• Muscheid, M, to Hartigan, Michael, 760 Cases Lane Ext (1000-109-5-14.26), (R), $949,000

• Cavanagh, T, & Frank, D, to Spence, Sheila, 600 Little Peconic Bay Rd (1000-111-14-13), (R), $1,850,000

• Carcich, F, & Smigelski to Adamovicz, Rolando, 350 Briarwood Ln (1000-136-1-5), (R), $850,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Warfel, E & B G, by Grdns to Spirer, Lee, 680 The Strand (1000-30-2-85), (R), $1,500,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Angelino, J & M, to Hammer Brothers Enterprises, 269 & 220 Royal Ave (900-123-1-61), (R), $320,000

• Kollhopp, H, by Executor to Swami Nivas LLC, 175 Lake Ave (900-138-1-24), (R), $310,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Calron Building Corp to Eagan, Marjorie, 131 Sixth Ave, Unit D (1000-49-1-25.5), (C), $1,267,000

• 5 Pheasant Ln Shelter Is to Claudio Trust, Janice, 624 First St (1001-2-6-49.2), (R), $640,000

• Sachs, L & J Trust to 110 Center Street Greenport, 110 Center St (1001-4-2-39), (R), $362,000

• Macomber Jr, J & M, to Liappas, Nicholas, 508 Fourth St (1001-6-6-12.1), (R), $633,750

LAUREL (11948)

• O’Brien Jr, J & E, to Dunn, Joseph, 350 Laurel Way (1000-125-4-24.19), (R), $1,200,000

• Macri, S, to Piscatelli, Michael, 1000 Wells Rd (1000-126-3-4), (V), $310,000

• Homan, R & V, to Min, Bryan, 200 Second St (1000-126-7-14), (R), $465,000

• Zahra, C Trust to Stegner Family Trust, Daniel & Patricia, 2085 Bray Ave (1000-126-8-15), (R), $550,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Glasso, A & C, to Benfield, John, 2 Mallard Ct (600-4-4-14), (R), $730,800

• Maffetone, T, by Tr to Pace, Joseph, 913 Sound Shore Rd (600-8-2-8), (R), $475,000

• DeFrancisco, E, by Adm to Singh, Paramjit, 52 Treasure Rd (600-14-1-59), (R), $310,000

• Roughan, S & P, to Kangpan, Andrew, 85 Mary Ct (600-15-1-9), (R), $575,000

• Puglia, T, & Berrios, N, to Chavooshian, Dean, 395 Hartmann’s Farm Rd (600-43-5-36), (R), $685,000

• Aspen Creek Estates to Kravchick, Sergey, 37 A.J. Court (600-65-1-4.2), (R), $549,999

• Mattera, M, to Bolanos, Alejandro, 44 Andrea Ct (600-65-3-29), (R), $355,000

• Adam, R & L, to Grube, Robert, 13 Reeves Ave (600-80-3-6), (R), $585,000

• Lombardi, J, to Hamid, Lillian, 77 Saddle Lakes Dr (600-82.1-1-77), (R), $445,000

• Maggiore, L, to Reyes, Dimas, 41 Maple Wood Ln (600-85-1-10.50), (R), $470,000

• Driscoll, D & J Trust to Cook, Keith, 10 Lagoon Ct & 89-1-011.015 (600-88-2-1), (R), $990,000

• Keller, W, by Admrs to Arceri, Nicholas, 126 Southern Pkwy (600-107-2-17), (R), $335,000

• MAC Communications to HREA 61 E MAIN ST LLC, 61 E Main St (600-128-6-75), (C), $600,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Coyle, G, to Keating, Jordan, 142 D Orchard Rd (700-7-4-75), (R), $585,000

• English, A, & Virtue, E, to 6 Johnston Road LLC, 6 Johnston Rd (700-8-2-50), (R), $675,000

• White, P, & Levine, K, to Brown, David, 140 Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-36.12), (R), $2,681,250

• First SMPD LLC to Stromberg, Seena, 9 Margaret’s Dr (700-18-2-67), (R), $2,795,000

• Ramsay, C, to Zoumas, Ioannis, 4 Wheeler Rd (700-22-1-95), (V), $430,000

• Barker, E, to 3 Dering Woods, 3 Dering Woods Ln (701-1-3-16.3), (V), $560,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Rock the Gasper Equits to Buchness, James, 1650 Horton Ln (1000-63-1-14), (R), $600,000

• EMRY Realty LLC to O’Connell, Barry, 4405 S Harbor Rd (1000-87-1-6.3), (R), $990,000

• Lotito, F, by Executors to Rainey, Sean, 1195 Rambler Rd (1000-88-5-40), (R), $697,000

• Schab, D, & Kaminer, A, to Ottomanelli, Joseph, 250 Midway Rd (1000-90-1-9), (R), $1,500,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• McDaniel, J, to Kelly Development Corp, 225 Cliff Rd W (600-26-1-35.2), (V), $105,000

• Reardon, T, to Ziegler, Shaun, 843 Hulse Landing Rd (600-33-5-52), (R), $320,000

• Ray, R & A, to Nebel, Angelica, 79 16th St (600-34-1-48.1), (R), $275,000

• Nelson, D & C, to Leibrock, Jeffrey, 61 Stephen Dr (600-114-1-20), (R), $420,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)