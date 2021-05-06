Shelter Island Calendar of events: May 6

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings live, in-person, on Wednesdays and Saturday nights at St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., the silibrary.org.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MAY 4 TO SATURDAY, MAY 8

Mother’s Day Flower Pot and Hand Print Cards: With a little bit of quick folding, paper, and some glue, you can create these super adorable cards for Mom, Grandma, or anyone who loves you. (Ages 6+). Register at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, MAY 11 – SATURDAY, MAY 15

Pick up supplies for Butterfly Masks – Take and Make Embrace your inner butterfly. Decorate your own mask and flaunt it. You will need: scissors + an adult’s help. (Ages 6+). Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

ADULT PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, MAY 8

What’s It Worth? 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Author, auctioneer, appraiser, and radio host Mike Ivankovich will introduce you to “What Determines Value” …and reveal what your antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures are really worth today. Each attendee is invited to bring 1 – 2 items for Mike to appraise. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Shelter Island Book Club – The Exiles, 4:30 p.m. Told in exquisite detail and incisive prose, The Exiles is a story of grace born from hardship, the unbreakable bonds of female friendships, and the unfettering of legacy. Register at silibrary.org.

The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring, 7:00 p.m. History buffs have long been fascinated by the operation of the Long Island-based Culper Spy Ring during the American Revolution. Join Historian Bill Bleyer as he separates fact from fiction and details the ingenious operation of the intelligence network that helped the revolutionaries win the war. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

BYOB – (Bring Your Own Book) Club, 5:30 p.m. Get together to talk about what we’re reading, what we want to read, what we’ve loved, what we’ve hated, how COVID-19 has affected our reading and anything else at all. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Friday Night Dialogue: Quartet Salonnieres: Mozart, Haydn, and Boccherini, 7 p.m. Join Quartet Salonnieres in a performance of string quartets. Devoted to historical performance, Quartet Salonnieres is a newly formed ensemble that performs classical repertoire on gut strings. This program is presented by Twin Forks Musicivic. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Virtual Wine Tasting – Suhru Wines, 3:30 p.m. An expert from Suhru Wines takes participants through their history and details the winemaking process. A guided tasting of two wines (one red, one white), follows, along with questions and answers. Suhru will make the wines available for purchase (a 2019 Pinot Grigio and their 2018 Ember) at the library for $40.00. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, May 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, May 7, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Conservation Advisory Council, Monday, May 10, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, Tuesday, May 11, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, May 11, 1 to 3 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, May 11, 7 to 8 p.m.

Village of Dering Harbor Trustees, Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m.