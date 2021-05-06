Where to eat and where to get that something special for Mother’s Day

(Courtesy image)

While several Island restaurants won’t be open in time for Mother’s Day, there are a number that will serve, and some will provide meals to go for those still uncomfortable about eating on the premises.

Ram’s Head Inn, under new ownership, will be serving both a brunch and dinner menu on Mother’s Day. Menus are still in the planning stage. Brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dinner service between 5 and 9 p.m. Sunday. Call 631-749-0811.

Marie Eiffel Market will be offering appetizers, dinner and desserts, most of which can be ordered even on Sunday with a few exceptions where she needs a couple of days notice. Appetizers include shrimp cocktail and mini crab cakes. Entrees include Peking duck, rack of lamb and whole lobsters. She can also provide filet mignon, but needs that order two days in advance. The same is true for desserts that are mostly chocolate based, from flourless chocolate cake to regular chocolate cake with mousse. She’ll be open until 5 p.m., Sunday for pickups. Call 631-749-0003.

The Flying Goat will be offering mothers a free mimosa next Sunday and will have some specials on its menu as well as offering its regular menu items, manager Joann Piccozzi said. The restaurant at the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill opens at noon with its last serving at 8 p.m., Sunday, she said. Call 631-749-5404.

Vine Street Café Look for brunch starting at 11:30 a.m. and dinner service beginning at 5 p.m., said co-owner Lisa Harwood. But for the wary who prefer to take food home, you can order food and pick it up at the Vine Street Café Market — where you will also find Sylvester’s Creamy Iced Coffee, she said. The restaurant is offering a special brunch menu. Call 631-749-3210.

Shelter Island Seafood will be serving both inside and outside and providing takeout service between noon and 8 p.m. Plans were still in the works, operator Kathy Bucci said. Whether there will be specials on the menu for Mother’s Day hadn’t yet been determined, but the restaurant’s usual menu will be available. Call 631-765-8181.

Commander Cody will be preparing food that can be eaten inside or, weather permitting, outside on the patio, according to Amanda Hayward. Food to go is, as always, also available. If there are any specials added to the menu, they will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, she said. But count on the usual menu of entrees and desserts also being available. To order ahead, call 631-749-1851.

Closed for Mother’s Day

Isola is closed on Sundays.

The Pridwin is still undergoing renovations and expansion and won’t be back until the summer of 2022.

SALT at the Island Boatyard won’t be open on Mother’s Day, but expects to start serving the following weekend.

18 Bay Restaurant is slated to open May 28.

The Chequit will not have a full kitchen operation this summer, so will only be providing takeout items from its Washington Street coffee shop and light food on its patio as new operators complete major renovations.

Kyle’s won’t be functioning until sometime this summer while Kyle undergoes foot surgery requiring her to stay off her feet during a recovery period.

Something special for Mother’s Day: A shopping tour of the Island

Shopping for gifts for Mother’s Day is, of course, a labor of love — and given the labor she endured to bring you into this world, a way to express appreciation. There are lots of places on the Island to search out the perfect present, and the search itself is half the fun.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy has served generations of Islanders looking for a card or special gift for their moms, and the assortment is varied. From Island-themed apparel to pampering lotions and scented candles, you can find it here — but don’t wait until the very last minute; the Pharmacy closes at 12:30 on Sunday. 19 Grand Avenue. 631-749-0445.

One of the Island’s best curators of gifts is Mary Lou Eichhorn. Those in the know will follow the driveway next to All Dogged Up and Eagle Deli, to her unique Cornucopia gift shop, Cards, handmade chocolates and clothing, and one-of-a-kind gifts from Island artists form a beautiful selection. Ms. Eichhorn is a great source of advice when making your choice. 27 West Neck Road. 631-749-0171

Continue the hunt for gifts toward the Center of town, where Shelter Island Florist is tucked into a shopping center on Route 114, or 57 North Ferry Road, to be exact. Becky Smith is known for her gorgeous orchids, with other beautiful plants and cut flowers Mom will love. One of Becky’s suggestions is a gift certificate, so Mom can choose what flowers she wants and when to have them. 800-226-7392.

Just off the traffic circle by the school is Fredric Bernstein Design. Luxurious robes, throws and pillows will surround Mom with comfort and elegance. 36 North Ferry Road. 917-318-1239.

A gift that will be appreciated several times over is a gift certificate for Suzette Smith’s Pilates sessions. Visit her studio at 8 Grand Avenue, or shelterislandpilates.com to pick up a thoughtful gift.

The shops on Bridge Street offer something for every taste and style. A float for the beach would be a fun find from Jack’s Marine. 631-749-0114.

Next door, Bliss’ Department Store has a classic selection of Island gear, from sweatshirts and hats to unique hostess gifts. 631-749-0041.

Across from Marie Eiffel’s Market is Simm’s, which sells Marie’s lines of clothing and jewelry, as well as unique handmade and one-of-a-kind items, some from local artists and some imported by Ram Design. 631-749-5067.

For a foolproof tip, here’s one last suggestion: Any day is a good day for a bit of the bubbly, but never so appropriate as Mother’s Day. Stop into Shelter Island Wines & Spirits, (631) 749-0305, to top off your Bridge Street shopping with a bottle of sparkling rose, prosecco or champagne. The perfect libation for a mother’s celebration.